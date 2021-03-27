Newbury Saturday review: Jonbon makes winning start

Winner of his sole Irish point-to-point and carrying the colours of JP McManus, it was all very routine for the 5/6 favourite.

Nicky Henderson's charge raced on the bridle throughout and it was only approaching the final furlong that Nico De Boinville asked him to settle matters.

He quickly did, putting four-and-a-quarter lengths between himself and the much harder-ridden Flying Demon, with the pair clear of the remainder.