Newbury Saturday review: Jonbon makes winning start

Jonbon, the £570,000 full-brother to Douvan, made a winning start to his career under Rules in the closing BetVictor Standard Open NH Flat Race.
Winner of his sole Irish point-to-point and carrying the colours of JP McManus, it was all very routine for the 5/6 favourite.
Nicky Henderson's charge raced on the bridle throughout and it was only approaching the final furlong that Nico De Boinville asked him to settle matters.
He quickly did, putting four-and-a-quarter lengths between himself and the much harder-ridden Flying Demon, with the pair clear of the remainder.
De Boinville said: “Really impressed with him today.
“We were aware we had to treat him like any other horse irrespective of the price tag. He’s shown what he can really do there, it was the start of his career, we were mindful of that as well, and it’s onwards and upwards.
“He was nice and relaxed all the way. It couldn’t have gone any better for us, I was a bit worried there wouldn’t be any pace on, but it turned into a nice race in the end.
“You always want to see them run through the line proper and he gave me that at the end.”