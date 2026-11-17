Sent off the 2/5 favourite for the Vesta Wealth Galloping Gains "Chasing Excellence" Novices' Chase over 2m4f, the six-year-old was made to work by Ben Pauling's Kalkbrenner in the pouring rain.

One of Dan Skelton's best novice chasing prospects for the season following his emphatic Grade 1 win in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April, he loomed up alongside the eventual runner-up before the last travelling smoothly under Harry Skelton.

One or two novicey mistakes had crept in during an otherwise good first attempt at chasing, and Kalkbrenner found plenty for pressure as he bid to upset the odds-on favourite after the last, but Bossman Jack was too good under a strong Skelton drive.

He lengthened clear up the hill for a four-and-a-half length success, Paddy Power immediately cutting him to 12/1 from 16s for the Grade 1 Brown Advisory Novices' Chase over three miles at the Cheltenham Festival.

Hood up in the rain at Carlisle, the winning trainer said: "You could see last year how we brought him along, things were happening a bit too soon for him before he got his act together at Aintree.

"I wasn't surprised to see some babyish errors on the way around. He was workmanlike for a horse you expected to win, but I think he's a horse that will make things look easier as he goes on.

"I think it was a tidy enough field. It's going to take time. He's not a horse I'd run at Kempton in the Feltham. I've never thought that was a good idea."