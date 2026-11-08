Winners, losers and ones to watch from Aintree including Taurus Bay, Alexei and Rubaud

West Country Weekend wasn’t quite as you know it this season, most of the races taking on a different guise hundreds of miles further north on Merseyside, but some things appear constant in the jumping world right now and the Skeltons won both novice hurdles with ex-pointers, Risky Obsession delivering in Friday’s opening race over 2m1f, followed by Old Coast Road over 2m4f on Saturday.

Neither made much of an impact on the markets for the Cheltenham Grade 1s at those respective distances, but the former looks a stayer long-term while Old Coast Road only had the one to beat and was race-fit from finishing second in a Chepstow bumper on his Rules debut just last month.

In pure form terms, Risky Obsession couldn’t quite match the striking effort produced by stablemate St James’s Finest earlier in the week but his was a noteworthy performance all the same, the front two coming 11 lengths clear.

Another winner to emerge from the Grade 2 bumper at the Grand National meeting, he is a half-brother to Ask Paddington who won handicaps for Rebecca Menzies over distances up to 2m7f, and having settled better in the new hood/tongue-tie combination, his future no doubt lies in staying handicaps too.

Al Capony bolted up in the concluding bumper on Saturday and looks likely to scale the heights if kept in this sphere for the foreseeable, while Royal Infantry was Dan Skelton's other winner in Friday’s ‘Future Stars’ Silver Bowl ‘Chasing Excellence’ Novices’ Chase.

For a rather convoluted race title, Royal Infantry kept it simple out in front and was just far more measured than his slightly clumsy market rival Klimt Madrik, who certainly didn’t shape badly.

It wasn’t picked up on much at Hexham but Royal Infantry definitely adjusts to his right and it was even more marked here. Kempton might suit better on that basis but I suspect he’ll meet a better calibre of opposition there and find life tougher. He’s been well placed so far but I could see even the likes of Klimt Madrik progressing past him as the season goes on.

The same fears could ring true for Paul Nicholls’ Friday hero Rubaud in the Haldon Gold Cup. Rubaud is tough and hardy and absolutely made for Sam Twiston-Davies but he took advantage of a favourable mark back over fences and had conditions very much to suit, in receipt of lumps of weight from eventual second and third, JPR One and Mirabad.