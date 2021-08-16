There was drama at the start of the six furlong Group Two with Gis A Sub rearing in the gates and getting a leg stuck over the neighbouring stall where Maglev awaited the start.

The latter was backed out of his box before being reloaded but Gis A Sub was withdrawn.

When the stalls did open, Hierarchy was quickly into stride under Oisin Murphy and he appeared to have the field on the stretch entering the final furlong.

Adam Kirby and Wings Of War (17/2) had other ideas though and clawed back the deficit, hitting the front a few strides from the line where he had a head in hand of the runner-up who tried to rally but couldn't deny the game winner.

There was a length and a half back to Fearby in third.

The Dark Angel colt was a winner at Nottingham in July, he then went close in a valuable sales race at York behind Ever Given but most recently he was a beaten favourite in a Kempton Group Three, finishing second with Hierarchy third.

Dark Angel won this race himself in 2007 and this was Clive Cox's second success in this contest with both victories coming courtesy of sons of Dark Angel.