Wings Of War finished with a wet sail to reel in the front-running Hierarchy in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.
There was drama at the start of the six furlong Group Two with Gis A Sub rearing in the gates and getting a leg stuck over the neighbouring stall where Maglev awaited the start.
The latter was backed out of his box before being reloaded but Gis A Sub was withdrawn.
When the stalls did open, Hierarchy was quickly into stride under Oisin Murphy and he appeared to have the field on the stretch entering the final furlong.
Adam Kirby and Wings Of War (17/2) had other ideas though and clawed back the deficit, hitting the front a few strides from the line where he had a head in hand of the runner-up who tried to rally but couldn't deny the game winner.
There was a length and a half back to Fearby in third.
The Dark Angel colt was a winner at Nottingham in July, he then went close in a valuable sales race at York behind Ever Given but most recently he was a beaten favourite in a Kempton Group Three, finishing second with Hierarchy third.
Dark Angel won this race himself in 2007 and this was Clive Cox's second success in this contest with both victories coming courtesy of sons of Dark Angel.
Harry Angel provided Cox with the first of those wins back in 2016 and the trainer was bagging a second nice juvenile prize in two weeks after winning the Flying Childers at Doncaster with Caturra.
“We’ve loved him from the start, but they’ve got to go and do that for you,” said Cox.
“He showed a bit of greenness in his last couple of starts but Adam gave him a good ride today.
“He was good and he was ready for this sort of test today. I just hope and pray he turns out as good as the last winner of this race we had in Harry Angel.
“I’m not sure what we’ll do next, I’ll discuss it with (owner) Sheikh Isa and we’ll do what’s best for the horse. I’m not sure if he’d benefit from another run this year or whether we’ll be looking towards next year.”
He went on: “He’s got a bit of scope and maturity to develop into. He’s always given us plenty of confidence at home that he was a proper horse.
“It’s been a wonderful week, winning the Flying Childers last week and the Mill Reef today, it’s very special.
“I’m delighted for connections and we’ve got a proper horse for next year over six furlongs. I think that’s what he is, I don’t think we need to explore over further, why do we need to, we’ve just won a Group Two.
“Mentally there’s scope for him to improve so there’s the potential for more. He was even on edge when he got here today as there’s a bit going on, more than he’s used to, but as the day has gone on he’s got more at ease and put in a performance to be proud of.”
Paddy Power make Wings Of War a 14/1 chance for next year’s Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.