Hong Kong on a moody Friday morning and Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges draws on a Chinese belief that the arrival of great people (and possibly great horses) is often preceded by stormy weather.

Cue a deafening volley of instant thunderbolts and lightning that are very, very frightening to me.

The HKJC boss may or may not have an in with a higher power but ‘EB’ certainly has a clear line to the direction that some of racing’s pressing debates are heading in.

Growth of the World Pool

I’m normally extremely critical of what we have achieved – asking if we could have done more – but the introduction of the World Pool globally has been transformative in a lot of areas and has exceeded my expectations. It is great to see real customers can have a real bet and we have invested heavily in a new technology called Racing Wagering Information Protocol which will enable us to offer more exotic pools and Jackpot type wagers.

Fixed odds betting has dominated in places like Australia but we now see a completely different dynamic, with the whole country betting into one pool, and overall turnover and income for the racecourses has been extremely satisfying. I’m convinced that we will see further strong growth as this concept helps the industry focus on common benefits rather than common enemies, which is not conducive for development of the sport.

Hybrid Events

We have extended the concept so we now have an ability to cover twelve races per day, choosing the best three or four races from multiple international fixtures, and discussions have started with government to further expand the number of World Pool days. Demand is there and our aim is to have all the major global meetings on one platform.

That would strengthen the whole Pari Mutuel pool system and create a much better return for the industry than is currently available. It is a tremendous opportunity and, theoretically, a hybrid day might start in Australia and Hong Kong then continue in South Africa and on to Europe as the time difference makes that slot extremely attractive.

Britain’s new Non Runner rules

A lot of times I would like to move much faster but I appreciate that not everybody has a Porsche Turbo!

However, I would like to see the same rules applying for all big meetings internationally and I must compliment the British Horseracing Authority for moving forward to ensure that stewards can now declare a horse a non-runner if it has been denied a fair start. Transformation takes time but the case for change is easier to make if it is in the interest of the customer and creates additional revenue.

Romantic Warrior’s Cox Plate win