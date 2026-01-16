Windsor review, quotes and free video replays

A review of the action from the opening day of the Berkshire Winter Millions at Windsor.

Ayr on radar for Guard The Moon Nigel Twiston-Davies hinted that the Coral Scottish Grand National could come under consideration for Guard The Moon, who bounced back to winning ways in the Ronald Fletcher Baker LLP Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. After pulling up at Newbury last time out the gelded son of Pether’s Moon, who Twiston-Davies trains in partnership with his son Willy, made amends on his return to an extended three miles when responding well to Sam Twiston-Davies urgings. Victory looked to be heading the way of either favourite Queensbury Boy or Saint Davy, who had forced the issue between them for much of the second half of the race. However, the pair were joined at the final fence by the eventual winner, who having looked booked for a place at best, started to gather a good head of steam in his first time cheekpieces. Although the three jumped the last almost as one it was the 11/2 chance that was to emerge victorious with Twiston-Davies getting a good tune out of his mount on the run in before claiming a three and a quarter length success aboard the eight-year-old.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “It was a really good performance as I thought he was well stuffed, but he just outstayed the others. If it wasn’t for Sam other people would have eased him down. Sam doesn’t know when he is beaten so he just kept going. A more galloping track would help him, but I’m very happy. “He split the ditch at Newbury last time and virtually broke it so he was pulled up four fences, hence why he was able to come back quite soon. His jumping isn’t too bad, but we are very happy. “We will be carrying on going over three miles, and three miles plus. He probably would have to go up a bit to look at an Ultima, but we have won with novice chasers in the Scottish Grand National before so that might be an idea. It was good ground at Aintree and that was pretty soft so the ground is no worry to him.”

Festival thoughts from Moneygarrow team Moneygarrow threw his hat in the ring to be part of trainer Dan Skelton’s Cheltenham Festival team after hitting the jackpot in the Thorn Plant Hire Novices’ Hurdle at Windsor. Arriving on the back of an odds-on victory at Warwick last time out the Shantou gelding took a step up to three miles in his stride with a tenacious success under Harry Skelton. In a race which looked a potentially useful one on paper it was two of the leading protagonists that fought out the finish in an entertaining battle to the line. Although favourite, They Call Me Hugo, who previously finished second in the Grade Two Bristol Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, held every chance, he could not repel the challenge of the 5/2 chance, who prevailed by three quarters of a length.

