Windsor or Trials Day next for Potters Charm

On the back of that run, Twiston-Davies will now consider an outing in either the £100,000 Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Windsor on January 16 or the Grade Two Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on January 24 for the Valirann gelding.

However, he offered more encouragement when finishing fourth on his most recent start back at Grade One level in the Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last month.

After falling on his return in the Grade Two bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby, the seven-year-old could only finish third at the same level in the Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle.

It has so far been a frustrating campaign for last season’s William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle winner, who Twiston-Davies trains in partnership with his dad, Nigel.

Twiston Davies said: “The National Spirit is a little bit far away so we will look at the Berkshire Winter Million event at Windsor, and the Cleeve Hurdle. They would be the two races for him.

“He is a very talented horse and we are proud to have him. I’ve just got to pick the right battles for the rest of this season. I put my rough feelers about and know who might go where and we will go for which looks like the easiest option.”

However, while Twiston-Davies hopes Potters Cham can another win over hurdles to his name he admits he is excited to see him over a fence next term.

He added: “I was slightly kicking myself at Cheltenham after watching Miami Magic win as we beat him over hurdles, and we saw Sixmilebridge win over fences at Cheltenham last time, and I think we are better than him.

“He will make a magnificent chaser for next season, but I’ve got to prize-pick for the rest of this season.”

Newbury targets makes Sens

All roads lead to the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Newbury on February 7 for Un Sens A La Vie after he bounced back from defeats at Kempton Park and Cheltenham with an odds-on success at Ludlow last month.

Twiston-Davies said: “Un Sens A La Vie will go straight for the William Hill Hurdle and there is no doubt about it. He was only beaten three lengths by the Supreme favourite (Old Park Star), and I was absolutely distraught he got beat.

“The third (Fortune Tiimmy) won by twenty four lengths at Fontwell next time and we won easily next time at Ludlow. I think he is getting stronger and better.

“He is now off one hundred and thirty so he will get in nicely. I think he is a graded horse, but the proof will be in the pudding as they say.”

