Since undergoing a second wind operation in the summer, the Nick Williams-trained seven-year-old has returned a rejuvenated character and followed up victory on his seasonal return over 3m at Exeter in November with a last gasp success in the Follow @MansionBetRace On Twitter Lord Stalbridge Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3m 1f) at Wincanton on Boxing Day.

With Thursday's step up in trip expected to play to the strengths of Favori De Sivola, it has left Noonan confident of securing a fifth win aboard the John White and Anne Underhill-owned gelding.

He said: “He has got good course form having already won around there twice. The last day he showed a very good, willing attitude in sticking his neck out on the line.

“Hopefully, the step up in trip will help him. He is nicely-weighted and together with his course form he ticks plenty of boxes.

“He is pretty versatile ground-wise but it is probably a little bit less hard work for him on better ground.

“The target after his last win was to have a go at a regional National that was over three miles-plus as he seems to stay so well. Having run well around Wincanton before, this was an obvious target for him.”