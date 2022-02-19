Wincanton Saturday review

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Wincanton where Farmer's Gamble was on target.

Gamble helps pay the bills Farmer’s Gamble helped pay off some of the bills part-owner Phil Popham faces for his daughter Amy’s up and coming wedding when springing a surprise success in front of delighted connections at Wincanton. Having finished fourth over 2m 4f at the Somerset track on his most recent start, the Dan Skelton-trained Geordieland gelding put his assured stamina to good use to claim the Matchbook Betting Exchange ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m). Appearing to be outpaced entering the home straight, the 14/1 chance suddenly found a second wind before forging his way through rivals up the run in to score by a length and three quarters under David England.

Popham, who is part of the eight strong Farmer’s Friends syndicate, said: “My lad Ian (Popham) used to ride out at the Skelton’s and one day they said ‘Where did your dad buy this horse - out of Farmers Weekly!’, but they were just taking the mickey. “My aunty Sue (Popham) told me about the horse and I then went and brought him. I’ve had him since a yearling and he is a full-brother to Straw Fan Jack. “It is my daughter Amy’s hen do today and there is 25 with her and about 35 of us in total down here today. “I was hoping he would go pay for the wedding, which takes place on March 26th. We had a little bit on him but not too much.” Popham, who is based in Taunton, admitted it was “brilliant” to celebrate Famer’s Gamble first victory under Rules at one of his local tracks. He added: “We live locally in Taunton and this is brilliant. We thought he wanted a bit further to be fair. He is a big horse and a bit backward but today the penny dropped. I’m chuffed.” Robin rolls back the years Native Robin may now be in the twilight of his career at the age of 12, but the Jeremy Scott-trained favourite continued to prove he remains in the form of his life after securing his fourth success of the campaign in the Get £20 Risk Free On Matchbook Handicap Chase (2m 4f). Racing front rank throughout under David Prichard, the evergreen showed a more than willing attitude to defy a career-high mark and defeat old rival Flagrant Delitiep by a length and a quarter to secure a fifth victory at the course. Phil Moore, owner, said of the 11/2 winner: “He had a proper race and never had it his own way at all. I’m over the moon and I can’t believe it.

Native Robin returns in triumph

“He has always won a race or two each season but they say he looks much better at home and he has just gone from strength to strength. “He loves it here as and that is three in a row he has won here this season. We were going to run him at Kempton next week but we decided to come here. “I half thought he was beat and I thought he did brilliantly to come back at him (Flagrant Delitiep). He is a good old battler but doesn’t like to come from too far back. “I was a member of the syndicate that had him before but they decided to get rid of him at the end of last season. He has been a good purchase.” Dynamo delivers for Bishop Max Dynamo was another to prove that age is only a number after the Emma-Jane Bishop trained 12-year-old completed a hat-trick of wins when defeating his rivals by seven and a half lengths in the Matchbook Betting Podcast Handicap Chase (2m 1f) in the hands of Jordan Nailor. Melinda Wilson, owner, said of the triumphant 11/4 favourite: “He is a bit like a good wine in that he seems to be getting better with age. He is very lightly raced as he didn’t start until six when my husband (Jim) was training him. “Over hurdles, he was always placed but he never won then he got a leg injury. He had time off and we gave up trainer so we gave him to Emma. “He is not a very big horse but he does try. They went one hell of a gallop and he couldn’t keep up with them but he stays all day.”

Max Dynamo poses for the cameras