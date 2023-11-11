Wincanton Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturdays meeting at Wincanton.

Constitution Hill next for Rubaud A date with the mighty Constitution Hill at Kempton Park on Boxing Day now awaits Rubaud, who maintained his unbeaten start to the season with a fine front running success in the JenningsBet Elite Hurdle. Already a dual Grade Two winner entering the race the Chris Giles and Brendan McManus-owned gelding added a third victory at that level to his name when successfully giving weight away all round to provide trainer Paul Nicholls with his fourth winner on the card and jockey Harry Cobden his third. After securing victory from the front in a Listed contest on his return at Kempton Park last month the 1/2 favourite was sent straight into the lead by Cobden once again in his bid to make it two wins from as many starts this term. Having dictated matters from the outset it looked like Rubaud might have a fight on his hands entering the home straight for the final time with Hansard, who was last sighted finishing fourth in the Grade One Poundland Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree, still appearing to be travelling well.

However, the race soon turned into a one horse contest with Rubuad putting his assured race fitness to good use before finding another gear late on to score by four and a quarter lengths. Nicholls said: “He is just improving rapidly. He goes a gallop, and he jumps, and he quickens. He sprinted away from the back of the last there and you wouldn’t know what is in the back of the tank. We like improving horses like that. “It was a nice race at Kempton Park, and he has improved since then. I loved the way he quickened over the back of the second last after he winged that. I could see Harry was sat in front just waiting. “The plan is to go to the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day then come back here for the Kingwell after Christmas. When they start improving you don’t know where they will end up and the Christmas Hurdle will give us a marker where we are. “Someone has got to take Constitution Hill on. We will go there and if we finished second we will be delighted. He will be a lovely two-mile chaser next season. We will just pick our races this season with him.” Magic win for Honeyball Anthony Honeyball might have only considered running Blackjack Magic in the 62nd Badger Beer Handicap Chase as an afterthought, however he was rewarded for rolling the dice with a tenacious success from the second season chaser in the Premier Handicap at Wincanton on Saturday. One of four runners in the race for the Mosterton handler the progressive eight-year-old showed his liking for a stamina test when making the most of the weight he was received from all bar his stablemate Forward Plan in the three miles one furlong feature. Racing just in behind the early pace, which was cut out first by eventual third, and last year’s winner Frodon, and then The Big Breakaway the 5-1 chance pressed on into an advantage under Rex Dingle that he would not surrender at the 14th fence. Rounding the home turn for the final time Blackjack Magic was still moving well in front, however he was quickly pursued by Threeunderthrufive and Frodon approaching the line of three fences up the home straight.

With Frodon soon feeling the pinch it quickly became a straight shoot out between Blackjack Magic and Threeunderthrufive over the final two fences, which both measured well enough, leaving them to produce an entertaining battle up the run in. Despite his best efforts Threeunderthrufive could not quite reel Blackjack Magic in with three lengths separating the pair at the line with Frodon a further 14 lengths adrift in third. Honeyball said: “The betting had it right all morning it seems. We thought he would need it a bit. It was not a seventeen runner affair so we thought let him take his chance and have a round of jumping and that is what we have done. “He wasn’t really targeted like Sam Brown and Forward Plan, who were always coming here. He was just an afterthought. The options weren’t there for us but he is a novice stepping forward and we thought he might have a chance. “The race at Uttoxeter must have worked out quite well and I think people were climbing on the back of that. His best form for us was on soft and heavy. He always held that advantage. I thought Threeunderthrufive would eventually pick us up just with fitness telling us on a but that was very good. “It was a very good boost. I was worried we were going to get beat. He is obviously one to catch fresh, but he looked big and burly to me. “We feel he wants a bit of daylight so he had to start out bit wide, but he managed to come in and have a nice economical round. He was saving all the time. He has got a bit of speed to him and that enabled him to get a fill of the lungs. It is funny how it has come right for him.”

Blackjack Magic - Badger Beer winner

Coral Gold Cup next for runner-up An outing in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury next month beckons for Threeunderthrufive according to trainer Paul Nicholls while Frodon could head to Kempton Park on Boxing Day for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. Nicholls said: “Threeunderthrufive ran a belter giving a bit of weight away. He is in the Coral Gold Cup off 10st 6lbs and he won’t get a penalty and won’t go up in the weights so that is a positive and he is likely to go there. “He has run a cracker. He was giving more than a stone in weight to the winner. If he jumped a bit more fluently over the last two he might have been closer. There is a big handicap in him somewhere. “We thought all week it might be tacky enough for Frodon, but he has run a solid race to finish third. He is in the King George and he might run in that on decent ground. He might be better off in that if there is a small field off level weights as opposed to running off a big weight in a handicap. “Bryony said he just wants slightly better ground, but he has run a super race.” Emotional Nicholls welcomes back Knappers Hill Paul Nicholls is not one for showing his emotions, but he was left fighting back the tears after Knappers Hill put in a near foot perfect round of jumping to carry the colours of his late landlord and close friend Paul Barber to victory in the Boodles “Rising Stars” Novices’ Chase. Having enjoyed many great days with Barber, who died aged 80 in June, including winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1999 with See More Business and Denman in 2008, the Ditcheat handler watched on with a tear in his eye as gelded son of Valirann plundered the Grade Two contest. Although meeting with defeat on his chasing debut at Chepstow 28 days ago the dual Grade Two hurdles winner, who is now owned by Barber’s two sons Chris and Giles together with Paul Vogt, was was sent of the 4/5 to make amends for that defeat and claim a third victory at the same level.

And his supporters were never given a moments doubt with Harry Cobden enjoying a perfect spin aboard the odds-on favourite before pushing him out to score by four and a quarter lengths to give Nicholls his third success on the card and a second win on the day for the triumphant rider. Nicholls said: “It is great that all of Paul’s family are here today. Paul would have been proud of that. He has been so good to me, and I’ve missed him a lot this year. He left a big hole in my life. This has been the target to try and win this. “I’m a bit emotional really as Paul would have loved that. He loved that horse as well. He went to see him everyday. To see him win in his colours he would have absolutely loved that. That was brilliant. We purchased him together at the Goffs Landrover (stores) sale and he has just never stopped winning. He will run in Paul’s colours this season which is brilliant. The boys will love this. “Paul has been such a great man to me. He was always there when things weren’t going right. He picked the phone up to me every single night. I’m just so chuffed for the whole family. Paul would have been watching down. It was brilliant. He could possibly go to Newbury next (for the Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase).” Nicholls thinking big with Meatloaf Meatloaf is yet to race at the highest level however Nicholls hopes an outing against Grade One opposition could materialise before the season is out after making a triumphant return to action in the EBF Stallions “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Wincanton on Saturday. The gelded son of Doctor Dino continued the Ditcheat handler’s recent domination of the one miles seven furlong contest after securing the 14 time champion trainer with his eighth victory in the race since 2014 when making it three wins from as many appearances at the Somerset track. Racing in the front two throughout the 10/11 favourite only needed to be pushed out to score by three lengths to give winning jockey Harry Cobden his seventh win in the race in the last eight seasons.

Nicholls said: “I did say to Harry don’t lead over the first two as he will be green as he has been a bit like that at home, but then he got good. That is what novice hurdles are for, and he will improve tons. He is a lovely horse, and he will just get better and better. “It has just happened (that all of his wins have been around here) and it is circumstances more than anything. This is where I was always going to start him. “He is a smart horse and I like him a lot. He won two races last season, and he got beat not far at Cheltenham last season. He will get better with experience. He is sharp, and two miles is fine for him. He might even progress to run at Aintree in that Grade One (Formby Novices’ Hurdle).” Memorable run for Gingell continues Freddie Gingell completed what has been a memorable two days after Huelgoat made a welcome return to form following a 199 day break to give Nicholls a second winner on the card in the Boodles Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase. Less than 24 hours after celebrating the first Grade Two victory of his career aboard Elixir de Nutz in the Betway Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter the 17-year-old, who will ride Il Ridoto for Nicholls in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham, was back among the winners aboard the Voiladenuo gelding. Biding his time on the 4/1 chance Gingell sent his mount on over the second last past long time leader Enjoy Your Life before securing victory by three lengths.

