The former Kempton Park chairman, who will take over the same role at Sandown from Peter Jensen on January 1, was on hand to watch the eight year old ground his rivals into submission in the extended three and a quarter mile feature.

Having failed to figure at Chepstow last time out victory was never in doubt for the Emma Lavelle trained 7/2 chance, who after pouring on the pressure entering the home straight galloped on resolutely to score by four and a half lengths under Ben Jones.

Mustoe said: “From when he was young, watching on the gallops he always seemed to do everything in half as many strides as everything else and we thought there is something going on here.

“He then beat Champ in that bumper at Kempton and we thought here we go but he needs the ground on the firmer side of good. It really has to be that so today was just perfect.

“We put him in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on the last day of the season and they watered the ground but it was just too soft for him.

“When everything is right he is a good horse. As Ben said to me, he got the trip and he was winging them at the end and was loving it. We just have to pick our races really carefully.”

Victory for Mustoe was made all the more significant given the fact that Irish Prophecy is a homebred.

He added: “He is a homebred and I’ve got his half-sister that I’m contemplating putting into training at the moment.

“It is more special when you win with a homebred as you choose the breeding. He is a top of the ground horse but everything I’m breeding from the family I’m trying to get something with a bit of soft ground in the family as it limits you so much otherwise.”

Down the years Mustoe has been a big supporter of winning handler Lavelle but he admits she is more than just a trainer.

He said: “Emma is cracking. I feel like I’m kind of involved at the yard and she is a bit more than just trainer - she is a friend as well.

“Shang Tang is a lovely novice chaser we also have there and Top Dog ran well at Cheltenham on Saturday, which I was pleased with, so we have a few to look forward to

“As well as seeing my horses do well I love seeing the yard do well.”

After teaming up with Lavelle to claim the Badger Beer Chase with Court By Surprise in 2014, Mustoe is keeping his fingers crossed Irish Prophecy can follow up in the 60th renewal of the Listed prize back at the Somerset track on Saturday 6th November.

He said: “It was exactly what I said to Emma that this horse looks like a Badger Beer horse but he has got to be lucky on the ground.

“He needs the ground like it is today. I would love to win the Badger Beer again.”

Claire Harris breathed a sigh of relief after Getalead (11/2) got the better of a photo finish to provide the Devon handler with her first winner under Rules when edging out Translink by a nose in the Fitzdares Racing Welfare Handicap Hurdle.