Last Royal (8/13 Favourite) may have a way to go to reach the heights of his Champion Hurdle-winning full-sister Honeysuckle, but trainer Keiran Burke admitted he is the “best horse” has had anything to do with after he moved closer to a Grade One outing of his own following a facile success at Wincanton today.

Having finished in the frame three times over hurdles since landing a bumper on his debut at Uttoxeter in July 2020, the Sulamani gelding finally added to that win with a front-running victory in the opening Racing TV Profits Returned Back To Racing Novices’ Hurdle (2m 5½f).

Making light work of the testing conditions, the 8/13 favourite cruised home as he liked to score by 42 lengths and set up a potential tilt at next month’s Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree’s Randox Grand National Festival.

Burke said: “He has been unlucky a few times and we have just found the wrong race every time he has run.

“He has a got a background with his sister but he is a proper horse himself.

“I’ve always said that he is the best horse I’ve had anything to do with and he has proved me wrong until now.

“We are delighted as he has shown us so much at home and stepping him up to three miles will only be a help.

“If we do step him up to a Grade One, it would be over three miles at Aintree. Whether he is good enough for a Grade One I don’t know but you don’t know until you try.

”If the owner (Glanvilles Stud Partners) wants to have a go at a Grade One then why not. It has been a while since I’ve had a good one.”

“He is still a frame of a horse and he will improve with another summer on his back.

“I’ve always said whatever he does as a hurdler he will be better as a chaser next season.”

Victory was also a 50th of the campaign for winning rider Nick Scholfield, who was reaching the milestone for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign.

Scholfield said: “I’ve managed to stay away from injury this season as I’ve had broken legs and other things in recent seasons.

“It was nice to get the 50 up on one for Keiran Burke as he gave me my first Festival winner (Hunt Ball in the 2012 Novices’ Handicap Chase).

“You try your best every day and deal with the cards you are dealt but all my trainers have been in really good form, so that helps. “

Reflecting on his half-century, Scholfield pointed to the Grade Two success of the Archie Watson-trained Stag Horn in the Ballymore Leamington Novices Hurdle at Warwick as a personal highlight.

He added: “All the winners have their own different reasons but I suppose the Grade Two on Stag Horn was good.

“Five Star Getaway in a valuable handicap at Kempton Park over Christmas was also good, as was the run in defeat put up by Santini on his last start at Cheltenham.

“Hopefully all those horses can do well in the spring.”