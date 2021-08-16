Tom Cat purrs in Rising Stars

Jockey Charlie Hammond was all smiles after celebrating the biggest victory of his career aboard Captain Tom Cat, who returned to winning ways with a front-running success in the John Romans Park Homes “Rising Stars” Novices’ Chase at Wincanton today.

After rattling up a hat-trick of wins early in the season, the Dr Richard Newland-trained six year old appeared to have something to prove in the Grade Two following defeats at Market Rasen and Cheltenham on his latest start.

Settled into a nice rhythm out in front by Hammond the 6/4 chance put in solid round of jumping before getting the better of a late battle over the last with odds-on favourite Mick Pastor by two and a quarter lengths.

Victory for Hammond was his first at the level with his previous biggest success arriving in last year’s Grade Three Grand Sefton Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree.

Hammond said: “That’s by far my biggest winner. I won the Sefton last year but to come here and win a Grade Two is lovely. The boss (Dr Richard Newland) has been good to put me up today so things are going well.

“We missed the odd one down the back but we were almost between strides and I was just trying to quicken up then. He has been very clever and got me out of trouble and over the last three when I needed him he was really good.

“It was a lovely jumping performance and he stayed it out well and that is probably won us the race. He is a big athletic sort that was a cheap buy but the boss has done a real good job with him.”