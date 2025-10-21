Menu icon
Wincanton - hopes rising for Sunday
Wincanton - hopes rising for Sunday

Wincanton hopeful of staging Sunday card with rain forecast

By Mike Vince
Horse Racing
Tue October 21, 2025 · 3h ago

Wincanton clerk of the course Tom Ryall is optimistic that Sunday’s opening meeting of the new season, will go ahead.

The track was said to be ‘unraceable’ at the weekend, with the ground predominately firm after weeks of minimal rainfall, but having now had more than 20mm since Saturday night and an unsettled forecast, officials are more much more hopeful that the meeting, due to feature alongside Aintree on ITV, will take place.

“I’ve altered the going to Good to Firm and Firm in places,” Ryall said on Tuesday afternoon. “Showers are forecast today and there is a weather warning out for the South West tomorrow night and that could bring up to 30mm of rain. If we get the upper end of that and with more showers forecast later in the week, things will improve.

"We need the forecast for overnight on Wednesday to bring the rain and then we will see where we are on Thursday morning, They don’t declare until Friday.”

The Desert Orchid Silver Cup is the feature race on the card.

It may see the seasonal debut of My Silver Lining, trained by Emma Lavelle, and the winner of the 2024 Warwick Classic, with possible rivals including the hat-trick seeking Oliver’s Travels from the Micky Bowen stable, and the locally trained pair of Largy Poet from the Paul Nicholls yard and Copperhead, trained by Joe Tizzard.

