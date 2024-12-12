Sporting Life
CFTICKETCOMP

Win two tickets to the Cheltenham Festival in our latest giveaway!

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri December 13, 2024 · 3h ago

To celebrate the relaunch of Sporting Life Plus, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Cheltenham Festival.

One lucky winner and a friend will attend the first day of the Festival on Tuesday March 11, and be treated to a hospitality package.

Full package includes:

  • Club enclosure admission
  • A hearty pub lunch in the Mandarin restaurant
  • Complimentary racecard

To enter, simply log in and answer the question below before the closing date of 10am on December 31 and one lucky winner will be drawn at random from all correct answers.

The competition is for Sporting Life Plus members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.

Cheltenham ticket competition: Key terms and conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life plus account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply

