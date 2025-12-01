Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
VenatourComp

Win two tickets to the Cheltenham Festival in our latest competition!

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon December 01, 2025 · 33 min ago

We are giving Sporting Life Plus members the chance to win tickets and accommodation to this year's Cheltenham Festival.

We have teamed up with Racing Around the World to offer one lucky winner and a friend tickets to the first two day's of the Festival, plus a two-night stay at a 4* hotel.

Full package includes:

  • 2x Tattersalls Enclosure tickets
  • Two-night stay in the Hatton Court Hotel, Gloucester (Monday & Tuesday)
  • Return transfers to and from the racecourse on both days

To enter, simply log in and answer the question below before the closing date of 23:59pm on December 21 and one lucky winner will be drawn at random from all correct answers.

The competition is for Sporting Life Plus members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.

Sporting Life Plus members will also now receive 5% discount on racing tours with Racing Around The World!

Cheltenham ticket competition: Key terms and conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life plus account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING