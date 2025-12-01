Win two tickets to the Cheltenham Festival in our latest competition!

We are giving Sporting Life Plus members the chance to win tickets and accommodation to this year's Cheltenham Festival.
We have teamed up with Racing Around the World to offer one lucky winner and a friend tickets to the first two day's of the Festival, plus a two-night stay at a 4* hotel.
Full package includes:
- 2x Tattersalls Enclosure tickets
- Two-night stay in the Hatton Court Hotel, Gloucester (Monday & Tuesday)
- Return transfers to and from the racecourse on both days
To enter, simply log in and answer the question below before the closing date of 23:59pm on December 21 and one lucky winner will be drawn at random from all correct answers.
The competition is for Sporting Life Plus members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.
Sporting Life Plus members will also now receive 5% discount on racing tours with Racing Around The World!
Cheltenham ticket competition: Key terms and conditions
- 18+
- Sporting Life plus account required
- One entry per person
- Eligibility restrictions apply
- Further T&Cs apply