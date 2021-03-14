ITV7: Join the Sporting Life League and play for £1,000 prize pot

The 2021 mid-March centrepiece is almost upon us and though it will be a Festival like no other due to the lack of crowds, you can still feel part of the action by playing the ITV7.

The completely FREE game allows players to select their fancies for every race at Cheltenham and sit back and soak up the action from Prestbury Park.

And as well as the incredible prizes on offer in the ITV7, there's an extra incentive to play against fellow Sporting Life lovers as our League (SLITV7) has a £1,000 prize pot to the winner.

Check out the full terms and conditions below and pit your wits against our very own experts and tipsters in what promises to be a seriously competitive league.