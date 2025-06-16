Win our ultimate race day at home package including a 55" smart TV and more!

We're giving you the chance to bring the Royal Ascot experience to your living room with our fantastic race day bundle.
One lucky winner will be able to take in all the action on their brand new 4K Smart TV, stock up their drinks fridge, order their favourite takeaway and find some winners using their exclusive access to Timeform.
The full package includes:
- 55" Samsung 4K Smart TV
- Husky Tabletop Drinks Fridge
- £50 Deliveroo voucher
- One week's access to Timeform data and tips
To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of Saturday June 21st 18:00pm and the winner will be drawn at random from all correct answers.
The competition is for Sporting Life Plus members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.
Race day at home competition: Key terms and conditions
- 18+
- Sporting Life account required
- One entry per person
- Eligibility restrictions apply
- Further T&Cs apply
