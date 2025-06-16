Menu icon
RACOMP
Entries close Saturday 21st June

Win our ultimate race day at home package including a 55" smart TV and more!

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon June 16, 2025 · 2h ago

We're giving you the chance to bring the Royal Ascot experience to your living room with our fantastic race day bundle.

One lucky winner will be able to take in all the action on their brand new 4K Smart TV, stock up their drinks fridge, order their favourite takeaway and find some winners using their exclusive access to Timeform.

The full package includes:

  • 55" Samsung 4K Smart TV
  • Husky Tabletop Drinks Fridge
  • £50 Deliveroo voucher
  • One week's access to Timeform data and tips

To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of Saturday June 21st 18:00pm and the winner will be drawn at random from all correct answers.

The competition is for Sporting Life Plus members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.

Race day at home competition: Key terms and conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

