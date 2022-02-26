Available at 20/1 on Friday, the nine-year-old was backed into 11/2 favouritism and supporters of the Christian Williams-trained mare had little to worry about in the marathon chase.

Settled at the rear by Ryan Mania, the combination picked off their rivals one by one on the final circuit and Win My Wings found herself among a leading group of four with half a mile to run.

They included Classic Chase winner Eclair Surf, 10lb higher than for his Warwick win and who jumped well at the head of affairs.

Court Master and Innisfree Lad were also still in contention – but eyes were continually drawn to Win My Wings, with Mania sitting pretty.

She put the race to bed at the second-last and was in no danger when Mania eased her down in the final 50 yards, allowing Eclair Surf to close back up to be beaten a length and three-quarters.

Innisfree Lad was third with Court Master fourth.