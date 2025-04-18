Wimbledon Hawkeye goes for the 2000 Guineas after all with other big targets in the plan

Wimbledon Hawkeye will now be aimed at next month’s Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket following a change in heart from his connections.
It looked as though the Kameko colt was going to take in either the Listed Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes at Chester or the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York after filling the runner-up spot in the Group Three Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.
However, while the Group Two test on the Knavesmire remains an option, all roads lead back to the Rowley Mile for The Gredley Family-owned colt for a tilt at the mile Classic on Saturday, May 3, which he is a general 25/1 chance for.
Tim Gredley, of owners The Gredley Family, said: “We had a discussion regarding Wimbledon Hawkeye and we are definitely going to have a crack at the English 2000 Guineas with him.
“I think what we are thinking is that he loves his racing. If you remember Roaring Lion, and while I’m not saying he is as good as him, he loved his racing and why not try and dance every dance like he did.
“We will go to the Guineas and then go on to the Dante. We are definitely going to run in the Derby for my dad (Bill Gredley) and if he could end up in an Eclipse, or something like that, it would be exciting.”
