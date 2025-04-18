Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Wimbledon Hawkeye and James Doyle win the Royal Lodge
Wimbledon Hawkeye

Wimbledon Hawkeye goes for the 2000 Guineas after all with other big targets in the plan

By Graham Clark
Horse Racing
Fri April 18, 2025 · 4h ago

Wimbledon Hawkeye will now be aimed at next month’s Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket following a change in heart from his connections.

It looked as though the Kameko colt was going to take in either the Listed Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes at Chester or the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York after filling the runner-up spot in the Group Three Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.

However, while the Group Two test on the Knavesmire remains an option, all roads lead back to the Rowley Mile for The Gredley Family-owned colt for a tilt at the mile Classic on Saturday, May 3, which he is a general 25/1 chance for.

Tim Gredley, of owners The Gredley Family, said: “We had a discussion regarding Wimbledon Hawkeye and we are definitely going to have a crack at the English 2000 Guineas with him.

“I think what we are thinking is that he loves his racing. If you remember Roaring Lion, and while I’m not saying he is as good as him, he loved his racing and why not try and dance every dance like he did.

“We will go to the Guineas and then go on to the Dante. We are definitely going to run in the Derby for my dad (Bill Gredley) and if he could end up in an Eclipse, or something like that, it would be exciting.”

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING