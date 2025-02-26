Willy Twiston-Davies on Cheltenham Festival hopefuls including Potters Charm

Willy Twiston-Davies expects Potters Charm and Broadway Boy to represent the yard with distinction at the Cheltenham Festival.
Both horses are on retrievals missions to some extent, Turners Novices' Hurdle contender Potters Charm beaten into second at odds-on on Trials Day when last seen, Ultima Handicap Chase hope Broadway Boy found to be lame after his low-key effort on New Year's Day.
They are reported to be in top condition again and expectations are high regarding Grade 1 winner Potters Charm who is set to face up to The New Lion and Irish aces Final Demand and The Yellow Clay in the day-two opener in a couple of weeks' time.
Assistant trainer to his father, Nigel, Twiston-Davies said: "I'd like to think that they (rivals) will worry as much about us as we'd worry about them.
"Our job is to get Potters Charm here in the best possible shape and he's shown that he's got a high level of ability. I wouldn't worry about them too much.
"Potters Charm is very talented and won here at Cheltenham already, we probably shouldn't have run him the last day, but he's a winner over two miles and two and a half miles. Of course it (Cheltenham experience) helps, he's won on heavy and he's won on good ground too. We're very lucky that he's a very versatile horse.
"Hopefully back here at the Festival it'll light him up again."
Broadway Boy, twice a winner around Prestbury Park during his novice chase campaign last season, has yet to win so far during the current campaign but ran a stormer when second to Kandoo Kid in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November, prior to the disappointing effort last month.
The cause of the issues he suffered from on that occasion have been discovered and a big run is expected in the Ultima.
"We found what caused it," said Twiston-Davies. "He's always been a brilliant jumper and the one thing that he never did (last time) was jump a fence properly, or go through the race with any enthusiasm.
"There were so many reasons why he didn't run to his form. We've had his knees medicated, we've had vets to see him and he looks and feels like he's in the form of his life.
"We know we've worked that out and he'll go there with a very solid chance.
"Broadway Boy arguably should have won at Newbury, he's running off 150 which I think is a very fair mark. The Grand National is a target but his main aim is the Ultima and it has been since January 1. Hopefully it's all teeing up nicely for the Tuesday.
"We're coming with a select few chances which is brilliant and we're looking forward to it. We're ahead of last season in terms of number of winners already. Obviously there's a long way to go, and it shows in terms of the strength in depth of our horses this year.
"Cheltenham's very special, it's just down the road and anyone will tell you that whether it's just a maiden hurdle, a normal novice, or handicap chase, a winner at Cheltenham means a lot to everyone.
"It's a big family effort which is all very special and it's important whenever (brother) Sam rides a winner for us. And working so close with dad, it means an awful lot."
