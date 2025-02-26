Willy Twiston-Davies on Cheltenham Festival hopefuls including Potters Charm

Willy Twiston-Davies expects Potters Charm and Broadway Boy to represent the yard with distinction at the Cheltenham Festival.

Both horses are on retrievals missions to some extent, Turners Novices' Hurdle contender Potters Charm beaten into second at odds-on on Trials Day when last seen, Ultima Handicap Chase hope Broadway Boy found to be lame after his low-key effort on New Year's Day. They are reported to be in top condition again and expectations are high regarding Grade 1 winner Potters Charm who is set to face up to The New Lion and Irish aces Final Demand and The Yellow Clay in the day-two opener in a couple of weeks' time. Assistant trainer to his father, Nigel, Twiston-Davies said: "I'd like to think that they (rivals) will worry as much about us as we'd worry about them. "Our job is to get Potters Charm here in the best possible shape and he's shown that he's got a high level of ability. I wouldn't worry about them too much. "Potters Charm is very talented and won here at Cheltenham already, we probably shouldn't have run him the last day, but he's a winner over two miles and two and a half miles. Of course it (Cheltenham experience) helps, he's won on heavy and he's won on good ground too. We're very lucky that he's a very versatile horse. "Hopefully back here at the Festival it'll light him up again."