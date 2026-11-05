Willy Twiston-Davies keen to target Scilly Isles at Sandown with Potters Charm

Willy Twiston-Davies is keen to continue working back from the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase with Potters Charm.
After making a triumphant debut over fences at Worcester, the Grade One-winning hurdler suffered an odds-on reverse at the hands of Wendigo in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle on Sunday.
However, despite the Valirann gelding tasting his first defeat over fences, Twiston-Davies, who trains the seven-year-old in partnership with his dad Nigel, still believes that the top-class test at Sandown Park in February remains a logical target.
Twiston-Davies said: “Potters Charm has come out of his race at Carlisle fine. I thought it was a really good performance.
"He only lost a couple of lengths at the one fence, and that was the difference between winning and losing. He will shape up a lot better for it.
“He was taking on good horses in Wendigo and Doyen Quest, who had won a Grade Two at Sandown last season, and he was more than 20 lengths behind us, so you can’t think it was a bad run at all.
“We will work back from the Scilly Isles. We have just got to work out if we have a run in between now and then, which we probably will."
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