Potters Charm on his way to victory at Cheltenham

Willy Twiston-Davies keen to target Scilly Isles at Sandown with Potters Charm

Horse Racing
Thu November 05, 2026 · 1h ago

Willy Twiston-Davies is keen to continue working back from the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase with Potters Charm.

After making a triumphant debut over fences at Worcester, the Grade One-winning hurdler suffered an odds-on reverse at the hands of Wendigo in the Listed Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle on Sunday.

However, despite the Valirann gelding tasting his first defeat over fences, Twiston-Davies, who trains the seven-year-old in partnership with his dad Nigel, still believes that the top-class test at Sandown Park in February remains a logical target.

Twiston-Davies said: “Potters Charm has come out of his race at Carlisle fine. I thought it was a really good performance.

"He only lost a couple of lengths at the one fence, and that was the difference between winning and losing. He will shape up a lot better for it.

“He was taking on good horses in Wendigo and Doyen Quest, who had won a Grade Two at Sandown last season, and he was more than 20 lengths behind us, so you can’t think it was a bad run at all.

“We will work back from the Scilly Isles. We have just got to work out if we have a run in between now and then, which we probably will."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING