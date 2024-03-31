Trained by Jimmy Mangan for owner JP McManus, the six-year-old son of Walk In The Park has made great strides this season, beating Blood Destiny over the extended two miles and three furlongs in a Punchestown Grade 3 in January before having to settle for second behind the same horse over two miles at Navan earlier in March.

Stepped back up in trip and faced with another rematch with Willie Mullins' horse, Spillane's Tower went off at 7/4 under Mark Walsh, with punters marginally preferring Blood Destiny (6/4 favourite).

Walsh was content to settle in third early on as Tactical Move and Zanahiyr took the field along and he remained just off the pace before moving closer on the turn for home with three to jump.

Spillane's Tower took it up on touching down after the second-last and while Paul Townend appeared to be bringing Blood Destiny with a well-timed effort, his run flattened out as Walsh kept his charge up to work on the run to the line, ultimately scoring by a length and three-quarters, who battled back to grab second from the favourite.