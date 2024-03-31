Spillane's Tower took the step up to Grade 1 level in his stride with victory in the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse.
Trained by Jimmy Mangan for owner JP McManus, the six-year-old son of Walk In The Park has made great strides this season, beating Blood Destiny over the extended two miles and three furlongs in a Punchestown Grade 3 in January before having to settle for second behind the same horse over two miles at Navan earlier in March.
Stepped back up in trip and faced with another rematch with Willie Mullins' horse, Spillane's Tower went off at 7/4 under Mark Walsh, with punters marginally preferring Blood Destiny (6/4 favourite).
Walsh was content to settle in third early on as Tactical Move and Zanahiyr took the field along and he remained just off the pace before moving closer on the turn for home with three to jump.
Spillane's Tower took it up on touching down after the second-last and while Paul Townend appeared to be bringing Blood Destiny with a well-timed effort, his run flattened out as Walsh kept his charge up to work on the run to the line, ultimately scoring by a length and three-quarters, who battled back to grab second from the favourite.
Mangan said: “From day one we’ve liked this horse and he’s taken to fences really well. I’m so delighted for the lads at home in the yard, Pat Murphy rides him every day, and the McManus family for sending him to me.
“We only have about a dozen horses and most of them are pointers. This horse is only a six-year-old and his future is ahead of him. When the ground dries he’ll go home to Martinstown and next year will be the plan.
“I couldn’t see why he wouldn’t stay three miles, but that will be for next year. He’s by a great sire in Walk In The Park.
“I spoke to Jody Townend and she said the ground is a bit tacky, more so on the hurdle course than the chase, so I was happy enough.
“Willie is an incredible trainer and a gentleman into the bargain. He even wished me well before the race today and vice versa, I wished him well.”
