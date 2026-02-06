Willie Mullins weekend runners: Horse-by-horse guide in exclusive column

Salvator Mundi came back to a nice bit of form to win at Thurles on Thursday where Paul Townend rode him very positively.

It seemed to work and he jumped a lot better than he had done on his previous run. He’s still one I think an awful lot of based on his homework and he can go on from there.

Laurets D’Estruval won the maiden hurdle on the same card. He looks more like a chaser, and I think that’s where his real forte will lie but we’ll see what we can do with him for the rest of the season. He appears to like testing conditions and is a nice strong horse for that sort of test.

I was very happy with Too Bossy For Us at Punchestown. He’s had a few good runs and I think he’s going to make into a nice dual-purpose horse. We might look at a handicap at Cheltenham with him.

I was very happy with most of our runners in Leopardstown. Fact To File was very impressive as were Majborough, Kaid d’Authie, Narcisco Has and Doctor Steinberg.

I was delighted with those four but a little disappointed with Lossiemouth and Final Demand and hopefully we can get them back on-song before Cheltenham but all-in-all the weekend was very good.