Our star columnist Willie Mullins runs through his runners for Warwick, Fairyhouse and Punchestown this weekend.

Saturday Runners MR INCREDIBLE – 3.00 Warwick

Mr Incredible runs in Warwick in the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase. He is not the most dependable, but he was a little unfortunate at Leopardstown the last day where he was brought down by his stable companion. He’s a horse that if he puts everything together he can go close and he looks good each-way value. BLOOD DESTINY – 12.27 Fairyhouse

Blood Destiny won very well in Cork, this might look like a nice opportunity for him. I think he’s come on nicely since his win and this looks the right race for him. Joseph O’Brien might provide the sternest opposition but we’re happy with our fellow.

MT LEINSTER – 2.12 Fairyhouse

Mt Leinster likes the track but he would probably like a little better ground. He’s fit and well, but I just worry about the ground for him. FAN DE BLUES – 2.12 Fairyhouse

Fan De Blues was very disappointing in Fairyhouse on his last run. I’m hoping that being reunited with Daryl Jacob will be the catalyst for his best from as the pair got on well when winning at Ballinrobe. He could be each-way value as he will definitely like the ground. FLAME BEARER – 2.47 Fairyhouse

Flame Bearer was very disappointing the last day but we think he might be better over this trip and we have a tongue-tie on him this time. I’m hoping those factors will be a big benefit to him and that he runs a big race. WESTPORT COVE – 3.57 Fairyhouse

We have a nice horse running in the bumper for Cathal Hughes who’s from Westport, so he’s an aptly-named gelding. He’s been doing things right at home, he should be happy on the ground and we’re expecting a big run from him.

Sunday Runners IMPAIRE ET PASSE – 12.10 Punchestown

We run Impaire Et Passe in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer, he was very impressive on his first run for us at Naas, albeit there was four hurdles missing due to low sun. He jumps well, though, and this race is always informative for Cheltenham. I’m hoping Impaire Et Passe can improve, keep his jumping together and be a very strong contender for this prize. TACTICAL MOVE – 12.40 Punchestown

Tactical Move is a lovely big horse by Stowaway. He’s a nine year old who has had a lot of training problems as you can see from his absence. He’s a horse I think a lot of, he covers a lot of ground, jumps well and if he can run well and finish in the first three, staying sound, that would be a good result. BIALYSTOK – 1.10 Punchestown

Bialystok is a five year old and we had a small setback with him earlier in the season which means he’s only coming out now. He works very well at home and he’s a horse we’re looking forward to seeing on the racetrack.

HA D’OR – 2.10 Punchestown

We have two nice runners in this, Paul has picked Ha D’Or who won nicely on chasing debut in Fairyhouse over a trip we thought might be too long for him, but we’re back here over a similar distance. He showed us there that he settles nicely over fences, which we’re hoping he’ll do again. Hopefully he can keep his jumping together and attain a top three finish. GLENGOULY – 2.10 Punchestown