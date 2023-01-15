Sporting Life
Willie Mullins weekend runners at Punchestown

By Willie Mullins
15:53 · SAT January 14, 2023

Our star columnist Willie Mullins runs through his runners for Punchestown this Sunday, featuring the returning Tactical Move.

Sunday Runners

IMPAIRE ET PASSE – 12.10 Punchestown

We run Impaire Et Passe in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer, he was very impressive on his first run for us at Naas, albeit there was four hurdles missing due to low sun. He jumps well, though, and this race is always informative for Cheltenham. I’m hoping Impaire Et Passe can improve, keep his jumping together and be a very strong contender for this prize.

TACTICAL MOVE – 12.40 Punchestown

Tactical Move is a lovely big horse by Stowaway. He’s a nine year old who has had a lot of training problems as you can see from his absence. He’s a horse I think a lot of, he covers a lot of ground, jumps well and if he can run well and finish in the first three, staying sound, that would be a good result.

BIALYSTOK – 1.10 Punchestown

Bialystok is a five year old and we had a small setback with him earlier in the season which means he’s only coming out now. He works very well at home and he’s a horse we’re looking forward to seeing on the racetrack.

HA D’OR – 2.10 Punchestown

We have two nice runners in this, Paul has picked Ha D’Or who won nicely on chasing debut in Fairyhouse over a trip we thought might be too long for him, but we’re back here over a similar distance. He showed us there that he settles nicely over fences, which we’re hoping he’ll do again. Hopefully he can keep his jumping together and attain a top three finish.

GLENGOULY – 2.10 Punchestown

Jack Foley rides Glengouly here and he won on him at Leopardstown over hurdles. He beat Telmesomethinggirl at Thurles on chasing debut, he will stay every inch of this trip and won’t be hanging around if there’s no pace. He’ll be better as he goes out in trip. Impervious could be a tough nut to crack but we’re happy with ours.

