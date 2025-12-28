Menu icon
+ Log in to read full article
Get the latest from the leading trainer

Willie Mullins Wednesday runners: Horse-by-horse guide in exclusive column

By Willie Mullins
Sporting Life Plus
Tue December 30, 2025 · 25 min ago

Our star columnist provides a horse-by-horse guide to the midweek team at Punchestown.

We were very happy with how our Christmas went and Lossiemouth put the icing on the cake by winning the December Hurdle. She has come out of the race well, she seems in good form.

Final Demand won in what was maybe workmanlike fashion, but Patrick said that he didn't want to set him alight, he was doing what he needed to do and Patrick felt he had everything covered.

Galopin Des Champs lost his unbeaten record on the chase course at Leopardstown but ran another cracker on his first run of the season. He appears to have come out of the race quite well and we're looking forward to coming back to Leopardstown for the Irish Gold Cup.

