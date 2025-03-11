Willie Mullins Wednesday runners: Full guide

Our star columnist with an exclusive guide to his team for the second day of the Cheltenham Festival.

13:20 Final Demand

He’s a lovely big horse, a real chasing type. I was very impressed with what he did in Leopardstown, it was a bit special and marked him out as our main runner in the Turners. I’m looking forward to seeing him run. 13:20 Kaid D'authie

I think he’ll improve a lot. Watching him on the gallops on Monday morning he has a lovely long stride and this drying ground will suit. I think he can run better than his price would suggest. 13:20 Kappa Jy Pyke

He won nicely in Punchestown and wouldn’t be without an each-way chance either. 13:20 Kel Histoire

Mark Walsh has chosen him over Kaid D'Authie. I'm not sure he's made the right decision, but we'll find out on Wednesday. This horse is going well too.

13:20 Kiss Will

Another nice runner who does his job well and I think he’s a horse who is improving all the time. He’s another in the each-way mix. 13:20 Supersundae

He might want a longer trip but his stamina could come into play in the finish. 14:00 Ballyburn

He’d be our main hope. He’s bred to relish this trip, but he hasn’t run over it yet. We don’t have any worries about him getting it provided he settles but I think the fences will help him settle a good bit at Cheltenham. He’s the stable number one but we are well represented with three other runners. 14:00 Dancing City

14:00 Lecky Watson

14:00 Quai De Bourbon

I’d like to see more rain for Dancing City and Quai De Bourbon but the trip in this race will bring out their stamina and that is their trump card. Dancing City jumps so well, as does Quai De Bourbon while Lecky Watson might have a kick at the end of the race the others don’t possess. He has to get the trip though.

14:40 Bunting

He was seventh in the Triumph last season and made a mistake at a crucial time at Clonmel last time. Rather than going novice chasing with him this time we said we’d keep him hurdling for another season so maybe this will make it all worthwhile. Paul Townend has chosen to ride him. 14:40 Jimmy Du Seuil

He ran a cracker here in what is now the Turners Novices’ Hurdle, staying om nicely and I think this trip will suit him. With the experience he gained last year he has a great chance. He could improve again this season and he was my choice for the race but not Paul’s. 14:40 King Alexander

He disappointed me at the Dublin Racing Festival, but I think there’s a reason for that and he’s one who could outrun his price. 16:00 Energumene

I’m looking forward to him. I was pleased to see some rain for him on Monday evening but I’m not sure there's much more to come. Every bit that falls would help him. If we don’t get it that has to be a negative for Energumene but he’s in great form and loves this place.

Energumene runs away with the Champion Chase

17:20 Copacabana

My bumper runners, the two main ones at least, would probably like a bit more rain. Patrick has elected to ride Copacabana. He just feels he’s more of a settled individual and might get through the day better with his temperament. He’s sure to improve for Navan and must have a big chance. 17:20 Gameofinches

Was very impressive in Punchestown and Paul steps in to ride him. He does everything right at home and was very good in his race. If the occasion doesn’t get to him here, then he too has a big chance. 17:20 Sortudo

Won well in Tramore and ran well in Leopardstown but this is a tougher test and we can only hope for the best. 17:20 Aqua Force

She was hugely impressive winning in Gowran but the conditions that day were very, very testing and it’s going to be very different for her on Wednesday. It’s only three weeks since that run and we got her after that day so she’s moved stables in the meantime. We’ll find out all about her – like everyone else will – after she’s turned up on Wednesday. 17:20 Bambino Fever