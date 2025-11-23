Willie Mullins-trained Sortudo eases to comeback win at Cork

Trained by Willie Mullins for owner Michael Feeley, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper seventh had signed off last term with a National Hunt Flat win at Fairyhouse in April and he picked up where he'd left off under Danny Mullins in the two-mile Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle.

Never far off the pace on the inside of the track early on, well-backed 8/15 favourite Sortudo jumped well racing keenly and switched wide of chief market rival Jalon D'oudairies (15/8) turning into the straight.

He quickened smartly approaching the second-last flight and despite landing a little flat-footed at that obstacles, he bounded away before jumping the last much more efficiently and staying on well to score by eight and a half lengths.