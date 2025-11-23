Willie Mullins-trained Sortudo eases to comeback win at Cork

Smart bumper performer Sortudo made a smooth transition to jumps on his seasonal debut at Cork on Sunday.
Trained by Willie Mullins for owner Michael Feeley, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper seventh had signed off last term with a National Hunt Flat win at Fairyhouse in April and he picked up where he'd left off under Danny Mullins in the two-mile Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle.
Never far off the pace on the inside of the track early on, well-backed 8/15 favourite Sortudo jumped well racing keenly and switched wide of chief market rival Jalon D'oudairies (15/8) turning into the straight.
He quickened smartly approaching the second-last flight and despite landing a little flat-footed at that obstacles, he bounded away before jumping the last much more efficiently and staying on well to score by eight and a half lengths.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet clipped the winner to 14/1 from 16/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
Earlier on the card, Connor King's Grey Jude (5/2) got the better of 5/4 favourite Master Haku in the Join Racing TV Now With A Free Trial Maiden Hurdle, the front two pulling 13 lengths clear of 6/4 shot Midnight Jet in third.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.