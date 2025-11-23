Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Jockey Danny Mullins
Jockey Danny Mullins

Willie Mullins-trained Sortudo eases to comeback win at Cork

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun November 23, 2025 · 4h ago

Smart bumper performer Sortudo made a smooth transition to jumps on his seasonal debut at Cork on Sunday.

Trained by Willie Mullins for owner Michael Feeley, the Weatherbys Champion Bumper seventh had signed off last term with a National Hunt Flat win at Fairyhouse in April and he picked up where he'd left off under Danny Mullins in the two-mile Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle.

Never far off the pace on the inside of the track early on, well-backed 8/15 favourite Sortudo jumped well racing keenly and switched wide of chief market rival Jalon D'oudairies (15/8) turning into the straight.

He quickened smartly approaching the second-last flight and despite landing a little flat-footed at that obstacles, he bounded away before jumping the last much more efficiently and staying on well to score by eight and a half lengths.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet clipped the winner to 14/1 from 16/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Earlier on the card, Connor King's Grey Jude (5/2) got the better of 5/4 favourite Master Haku in the Join Racing TV Now With A Free Trial Maiden Hurdle, the front two pulling 13 lengths clear of 6/4 shot Midnight Jet in third.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING