Willie Mullins trained Mirazur West wins maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse

Mirazur West made it second time lucky over hurdles in Wednesday's two-mile maiden at Fairyhouse after Gordon Elliott's D B Cooper sadly broke down injured.
Trained by Willie Mullins and owned by JP McManus, Mirazur West won his sole bumper start last season when justifying odds-on favouritism at Naas in March ands was sent off a short price for his jumping bow at Leopardstown over Christmas.
Despite having been made to play second fiddle behind King Of Kingsfield on that occasion, the son of Westerner was odds-on again for Wednesday's Easter Festival Early Bird Maiden Hurdle and was sent straight to the front by jockey Mark Walsh.
Al Gasparo led the chasing pack just ahead of second-favourite D B Cooper but when the latter broke down it was clear that Mirazur West had a straightforward task from the third-last flight and he ultimate came right away to win by 11 lengths without being asked for maximum effort. Al Gaspara (50/1) was second, 30 lengths ahead of Jasmin De Cotte (20/1) in third.
Mirazur West is a 12/1 chance with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle in March and 25/1 for the Baring Bingham.
