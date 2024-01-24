Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mirazur West in action
Mirazur West in action

Willie Mullins trained Mirazur West wins maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse

By Sporting Life
14:16 · WED January 24, 2024

Mirazur West made it second time lucky over hurdles in Wednesday's two-mile maiden at Fairyhouse after Gordon Elliott's D B Cooper sadly broke down injured.

Trained by Willie Mullins and owned by JP McManus, Mirazur West won his sole bumper start last season when justifying odds-on favouritism at Naas in March ands was sent off a short price for his jumping bow at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Despite having been made to play second fiddle behind King Of Kingsfield on that occasion, the son of Westerner was odds-on again for Wednesday's Easter Festival Early Bird Maiden Hurdle and was sent straight to the front by jockey Mark Walsh.

Al Gasparo led the chasing pack just ahead of second-favourite D B Cooper but when the latter broke down it was clear that Mirazur West had a straightforward task from the third-last flight and he ultimate came right away to win by 11 lengths without being asked for maximum effort. Al Gaspara (50/1) was second, 30 lengths ahead of Jasmin De Cotte (20/1) in third.

Mirazur West is a 12/1 chance with the sponsors for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle in March and 25/1 for the Baring Bingham.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING