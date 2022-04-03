Dolcita denied the strong late thrust of Hurricane Georgie to provide Willie Mullins with a third straight victory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National April 18th Mares Chase at Fairyhouse.

The champion trainer had landed the last two renewals of the Listed contest with Camelia De Cotte and last month’s Cheltenham Festival heroine Elimay respectively. And despite being beaten by the reopposing Jeremys Flame on a couple of occasions this season, Dolcita was the even-money favourite to add her name to the roll of honour under Paul Townend. Sent straight to the lead from flag-fall, the seven-year-old fenced fluently to keep the chasing pack at bay and looked likely to win decisively after seeing off Jeremys Flame after the home turn. However, 25/1 shot Hurricane Georgie was not far behind jumping the final fence and finished the stronger of the pair, with Dolcita clinging on grimly by a head.