Our star columnist looks ahead to Ethical Diamond's run in the Japan Cup and the debut of two exciting new recruits at Fairyhouse.
ETHICAL DIAMOND will be my first runner in the Japan Cup on Sunday. It’s great to have him here, I’ve just had a look at him down at the racetrack and he looks in great shape.
We haven’t got a great draw on paper, but he has come and won from a wide stall at the Breeders’ Cup before, so we’ll take it as we have to do. We’re very pleased with his preparation and just hope for luck and a good run on the day. He’s owned by Margaret Heffernan whose brother owned, and trained, the only Irish-trained winner of the race, Stanerra, back in 1983.