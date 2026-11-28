ETHICAL DIAMOND will be my first runner in the Japan Cup on Sunday. It’s great to have him here, I’ve just had a look at him down at the racetrack and he looks in great shape.

We haven’t got a great draw on paper, but he has come and won from a wide stall at the Breeders’ Cup before, so we’ll take it as we have to do. We’re very pleased with his preparation and just hope for luck and a good run on the day. He’s owned by Margaret Heffernan whose brother owned, and trained, the only Irish-trained winner of the race, Stanerra, back in 1983.

Fairyhouse Sunday

12:30 Interstellar