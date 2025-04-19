Willie Mullins Sunday runners: Plumpton, Fairyhouse & Cork thoughts

Runners at three meetings for our star columnist on Sunday including a strong team heading over to Plumpton.
Plumpton
16:05 Absurde
16:05 Daddy Long Legs
16:05 Sir Gerhard
16:05 Tounsivator
This year the Sussex Champion Hurdle has come on our radar and we’re sending over a very good team for it.
It’s a tight, faster circuit and I believe they’ve watered well for this meeting. Speed is of the essence and therefore we have the likes of Absurde and Sir Gerhard in there.
They’d be horses that would lie up in any race meeting.
When you saw how Absurde handled Chester last year and the speed he has, he could be the pick of the bunch here.
I think he’ll hopefully give Harry Cobden a really good ride.
Nico De Boinville is on Daddy Long Legs and he rides a lot of Joe Donnelly’s horses with Nicky Henderson. This track might be a little tight for him but if he gets a clear run, his stride covers a lot of ground.
Sir Gerhard and Tounsivator are bigger prices but we’ve put cheekpieces on Sir Gerhard for the first time, just to try and sharpen him up for this track. He’s in there for me and while Tounsivator has been a little disappointing of late, we’ve been going out in trip with him.
Possibly coming back to two miles might give him an each-way chance.
17:15 King Alexander
Two-and-a-half miles around here might be a little short for him, but we have to take our chance.
17:15 Mr Escobar
Kieran Callaghan claims a valuable five pounds off him. It might be a difficult track for a claimer, but this horse has plenty of experience and going left-handed will suit him. He has a nice weight.
Fairyhouse
14:22 Champ Kiely
14:22 Ile Atlantique
14:22 Spindleberry
This is a good Grade One over two-and-a-half miles. We run three and Paul Townend has gone for Champ Kiely.
I thought he might have opted for Ile Atlantique but it’s a big vote of confidence in Champ Kiely that he’s gone for him and the horse could still be improving.
Patrick has done well to get the ride on Ile Atlantique and if things go right for him on Sunday, I think he’ll go very close.
Spindleberry doesn’t have the experience of the others but on ratings she doesn’t have much to find with them and loves this track having won twice and finished second on her three starts here.
They’re all in there with a good shout in what looks a tight race.
16:10 Aurora Vega
16:10 Hey Sunshine
16:10 Karamoja
16:10 Karoline Banbou
16:10 Kmil Du Seuil
16:10 Kom Tu Voudras
16:10 Maughreen
16:10 Venusienne
We’ve a big team in the Honeysuckle. We must start with Aurora Vega who Paul has elected to ride. She won the Solerina at this track in January and things didn’t really work out for her at Cheltenham next time. I think she’s had a long enough break since then and I’m hoping she will produce her very best form.
Patrick rides Maughreen and she has a big engine but does lack in experience and in a 16-runner field that might count against her. However, that engine does give her a chance and we can put a line through her run at Cheltenham after what happened at the start that day.
Karoline Banbou and Karamoja would have decent chances on their runs at Cheltenham where they finished fourth and seventh respectively in the mares’ novices’ hurdle.
Hey Sunshine won a Listed race at Punchestown last time and has been improving as that was her third successive victory. She is in the mix too.
Kmil Du Seuil and Kom Tu Voudras are both having their first starts for us having been placed in a bumper in France and this looks a nice place to go and get some experience for their novice campaigns next season unless one of them can do a Poniros!
Venuisienne made her first start for us in the Dawn Run at Cheltenham. I was disappointed with her that day, and I expect a lot of improvement from her on Sunday and if she got in the first five that would be a great run. She’s another who could be a nice novice next season. She maybe needs a trip.
We had a very good winner of the bumper in Kopek Des Bordes last season and I’m not sure we have anything with the same talent running in it this time. We’ll give it a go though.
17:20 Boedic
Owned by Gigginstown and has a very good pedigree being by No Risk At All out of a Kapgarde mare. He looks like he might be a staying type and if he finishes in the first five we’d be delighted. He’ll make a nice novice next season.
17:20 Early Dawning
He’s by Authorized and is a light-framed horse who shows a nice little bit at home. If he gets a clear run, he seems to have speed. He comes from a flat family with a mile and 10-furlong winners in his pedigree and could be a dual-purpose horse down the road.
His dam is an unraced half-sister to the dam of Princess Zoe who was a Group One winning stayer for Tony Mullins having landed the Prix du Cadran. That encouraged us when we were looking at his sales page.
17:20 Eliodam
Closely related to a good horse we had in Djakadam. He’s a lovely big horse by No Risk At All out of a Saint Des Saints mare which should probably tell us he is a staying type, but he does nice work at home.
17:20 Luciole Des Bordes
In the colours of lucky Luke McMahon. She’s by Jeu St Eloi whose horses can be difficult to ride. She’s a half-sister to some nice French winners but this race might look a bit sharp for her at the minute.
17:20 Sunshineway
Patrick has elected to ride Sunshineway who has been doing some nice stuff at home. I’ve been very pleased with him and Patrick has obviously been following the work and picked this one out.
Cork
15:57 Asterion Forlonge
15:57 Mister Policeman
We’d dearly love to win the Michael O’Sullivan Chase and have two good representatives.
Asterion Forlonge would look the one on paper having won this race last year and there are lots of things that point towards him but while Mister Policeman is rated nine pounds lower, he is less exposed and has a good record fresh. For my money I’m sticking with the top one though.
16:32 Mirazur West
On ratings he comes out really well here and hopefully will give Jody McGarvey a good ride and with a clear round go very close.
17:07 Doctor Du Mesnil
Jody Townend is there to ride him. He’s a very nice horse, he shows up nicely at home and I’m very happy with the ground and track for him. If all things go well, he should give Jody a good spin and hopefully a winning one.
