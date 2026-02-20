Willie Mullins Sunday runners: Horse-by-horse preview

It was great to pick up a double at Thurles on Thursday with Karia Des Blaises and Bon Viveur. The latter showed great improvement having disappointed me the last day. We just changed tactics and did a few things differently and it worked.

He’s in the Turners at Cheltenham and we’ll see for all it might come a bit soon. He’s definitely one to have on your radar for novice chases next season though.

How’s Hannah was very impressive at Punchestown on hurdling debut in the week. I thought the way the race worked out was hard on her, but she still won very easily. Hopefully she recovers quickly from it as she surprised me with how well she did it.

Impaire Et Passe might be aimed at Aintree again after his Gowran win but we’ll have a look while Storm Heart did well to win the Red Mills Hurdle on the same card. He got into a lot of trouble early in the race and Paul accepted it and pulled him out of the battle midway round and was very clever. He kept everything for one crack after the last. He looks like one for maybe the Coral Cup or the County at Cheltenham. He’s effective in a fast-run two miles race but stays two-and-a-half well too.