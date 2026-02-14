Willie Mullins Sunday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our star columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners at Punchestown on Sunday.
Punchestown Sunday
14:00 Kiss Will
He finished second to Koktail Divin at Leopardstown over Christmas. That was his second run over fences, and he’s entitled to improve for it. I’d give him a chance in this.
14:00 Spread Boss Ted
He needs to improve his jumping having fallen on his first run of the season at Navan lats month. I hope he will, and it would be great to see him finish in the first four
14:00 Supersundae
A horse that has disappointed me, but I still think we have a racehorse with him. Between different niggles he’s missed a bit of time, but we thought a high bit of him last year running him in the Turners at Cheltenham and at the DRF.
The form of his second behind The Yellow Clay in the Lawlor’s of Naas last year entitles him to be competitive in these types of races. He might not be one for Sunday but is one for people to keep an eye on.
14:30 May Call You Back
She has a lovely racing weight here over this trip on the ground. She probably needs a career-best to win it though.
14:30 Uncle Pat
This is the sort of race I‘ve been keeping in mind for him. I know I’m taking a chance running him back relatively quickly after he unseated at Leopardstown but he will love the trip and the ground. The fact Paul has put his hand up to ride says a lot too.
15:32 Dani Donadoni
We’re just a little worried about his run at Christmas on this ground but hopefully he can reproduce his earlier form which would put him in here with a real chance.
16:02 Drop A Threat
16:02 Gorvitho
We’ve two runners here and both are seemingly up against it. They both have to run better than form to date to be winning on Sunday albeit the switch to handicaps will help both.
16:32 Heldam
He disappointed at Leopardstown over Christmas but hopefully the run will have brought him on plenty. Patrick really likes this horse, he thinks he’s ready for this weekend and he has a very good eye on what’s needed in these bumpers.
17:02 Jump Allen
He hasn’t run this year after a couple of niggles but is a nice, kind horse for Natalia Kubacka to ride in this. She knows him well and has put her hand up for the ride in a race that is always greeted with great enthusiasm by all the yards in the country. It gives everyday work-riders the chance to compete on the track with their contemporaries.
