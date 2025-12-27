Willie Mullins Sunday runners: Horse-by-horse guide in exclusive column

Kitzbuhel was spectacular on the ground and the track in winning the Kauto Star. People kept asking me where he was going next straight afterwards but one thing is for sure, he’ll be the first one from our yard entered for the King George if Kempton is still alive and going next year.

He was very good and showed huge scope and Paul and himself got on like a house on fire. It was great to watch.

Gaelic Warrior ran well on ground that might just have been a shade on the good side for him in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. But what a race it was. When Kempton needed a race like it, it duly delivered and with Ben Pauling and Harry Redknapp winning with The Jukebox Man, what a wonderful advertisement it was for the race and the course.

Mark Walsh said Fact To File found the ground too good for him and we’ll probably keep him to a softer surface in the future.

Narcisco Has learned a lot from his first run for us and the change in tactics really worked for him at Leopardstown. He enjoyed jumping out and being positive down to his hurdles and is one that can gallop and jump. I could see him improving the whole way into the spring.