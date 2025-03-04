Willie Mullins Stable Tour: Cheltenham Festival runners

It's here. Our star columnist with an exclusive horse-by-horse guide to his team for next week's Cheltenham Festival.

Novice hurdlers Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Kopek Des Bordes Hopefully this fella can win in Michael's honour. Michael used to ride out here two or three times a week and was a big part of our operation and I think he was going to be a bigger part. The level of talent he showed at his age, I could have seen him some day being our first jockey possibly as he was so young and had such talent. It was an awful thing to happen. Hopefully Kopek des Bordes can give us a good day out at Cheltenham. He's a beautiful horse with a beautiful pedigree. I love buying a good walker and this fella couldn't walk [well] on the day [we bought him] and I went off him a bit, but I didn't go off him enough not to buy him! I think we were lucky as if he walked on the day of the sale he'd have made double the price. Anyhow, we got him and Charlie McCarthy and his sons have him and he's a tremendous horse to be looking forward to going to the Festival. He won the George Mernagh Bumper at Fairyhouse last Easter and that looked a real good performance but then he came out over hurdles and probably jumped as badly as any horse can and still won. Patrick was riding him that day and Kopek des Bordes was pulling too hard, meeting hurdles wrong and we were all aghast that a horse could jump as badly and still win. Then Paul got on him at Leopardstown for the Grade 1 and, while he pulled very hard, there was a stronger pace and he jumped a good bit better. A loose horse came up his outside after the third last and dragged him into a four or five-length lead - you can't do that and win a race of that level, but he did! When the loose horse ran off the track you think he's going to follow him, but he didn't, he came back in and put in a tremendous jump at the second last. I said to myself 'wow, this fella has some engine to jump like that after what he's been doing'. Turning for home he still had plenty left in the tank and Paul just opened him up after the last and went away. That was a huge performance in any man's book. You'd have to be a little concerned [about the atmosphere at Cheltenham] as he's got a little bit sweaty. But I've seen horses like that, Hedgehunter when he won the Grand National was in a white sweat down at the start and if he wasn't he wasn't any good. This fella is probably the same. We can take steps to get him used to the crowd and have been doing that. I don't mind, I think he's got the engine and that's more important - there's no point having a nice quiet horse who can't go! Charlie has had horses for years and anyone that has been in the game that length, to get a horse that looks this special and win a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival, is fantastic. He looks to have the whole world at his feet, he's a really nice horse to look forward to.

Salvator Mundi He could be a big player. I know he didn't win too many friends in the Moscow Flyer but he has huge ability and a much faster pace at Cheltenham will suit him. Hopefully we'll see a better horse at Cheltenham. Karniquet Karniquet made a bad mistake at Leopardstown over Christmas which almost put him out of the race, but he came back and finished second to Kopek des Bordes at the Dublin Racing Festival which was a really good run. He pulled very hard and I think a faster pace in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle is going to suit him. He's a horse you can't leave out of the reckoning. He's also in the County Hurdle and we haven't made a decision on which way he'll go. He's owned by Gigginstown who might have other runners in the County and might want a runner in the Supreme. Other contenders Funiculi Funicula won very well and more than probably runs in the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He's a horse with a future. Irancy won well back early in the season but met with a little setback. I think he's showing good spark at home and is going to take his chance. He's Grade 1 material. Kappa Jy Pyke won well in Punchestown. We've probably had horses win since who have looked a bit better, but who knows how much he has improved? He deserves to take his chance. Karbau looks a nice type that is going to improve and could take his chance. Kel Histoire was second to Salvator Mundi in the Moscow Flyer so would be entitled to take his chance, and Kiss Will is another. A decision on where they run won't be taken closer to the time.

Turners Novices’ Hurdle Final Demand He was doing things nicely at home and there was a nice two-and-a-half-mile hurdle at Limerick that he won well. Then we decided to let him go for the Grade 1 at Leopardstown and all being well he goes for the Turners. I think he has everything. He's a lovely, big chasing type and he gallops, he jumps, he stays. By Walk In The Park out of Zuzka and he's got everything you want in a steeplechaser, but we're trying to win this hurdle on the way. Looking at his size and scope you can see why he didn't appear until he was five, but I think he'll make up for that [lost time] when he goes chasing next year. Since Leopardstown he's been very good, I've been very happy with him, and we're counting down the days until we can get him across to Cheltenham, and hopefully he can do his stuff.

Final Demand wins at Leopardstown

Majborough wins the Irish Arkle

Novice chasers My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase Majborough Two runs and two wins [over fences]. He won the Triumph last year well and we said with a fine, big horse like him we were probably as well to go off jumping with him, which is maybe an unusual thing for a four-year-old in this country to go jumping but he's taken to it well. He won his beginners' chase and then won the Arkle at Leopardstown. I think he really only got going at the third last where he put in a tremendous jump and galloped the whole way to the line, so I was happy with that performance. There are horses going to take him on with more experience, but I think he's a natural jumper. He's a big, chasing type of individual and looks at home over fences so I have every confidence in him that he can go back to Cheltenham in good form, and we know he likes the track, so what more could we ask for? Another run maybe! I'd like to have got three runs into him, but it wasn't possible, it just didn't happen that way. Triumph Hurdle winners are going to stay, you never worry about stamina with them, so a tough race in the Arkle is what he's looking for. Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Ballyburn We started him out over shorter trips, and he won his beginners' well and then went to Kempton and met Sir Gino, who could be anything. Sir Gino's jumping skills over the shorter trip really showed up this guy, but this guy is by Flemensfirth out of an Old Vic mare so is stamina the whole way and [the longer trip] it just gives him more time to jump. He will go to the longer Brown Advisory and the way he came up the hill at Cheltenham last year you would be hoping he could do the same this year. When you run against a horse like that [Sir Gino] at that speed, Paul said he was at his ease when he came back to Leopardstown. Going up in trip again should be fine, as long as he's not too keen. I think racing settles down horses, and fences settle down horses, so I'm happy he will be all right. Quai de Bourbon He ran a great race at Cheltenham last year [when third in the Martin Pipe] so we know he handles the track and handles the occasion. He's been good this year winning his beginners' chase in Gowran after finishing third in a photo-finish at Leopardstown. On that sort of form he deserves his chance in the Brown Advisory as a good each-way prospect for people who might not want to just go down the favourite route. He's a horse that's going to improve as the spring goes on and it wouldn't surprise me if he was able to upset bigger plans. He has a nice pedigree, is a good sort for Gigginstown and is sure to be a Grade 1 horse in time. Dancing City He's one that will be on a lot of people's minds. He gallops, jumps, won't mind the ground and will probably prefer a good test, like Ballyburn. Dancing City is more of a push-button horse, he settles and has enough stamina, and I wouldn't be leaving him out of calculations. Other contenders Lecky Watson is another I think will travel to the Brown Advisory, his wins have been good enough to go. High Class Hero could take up his option. I think I'd like to keep Champ Kiely for the Willowwarm Gold Cup in Fairyhouse. Asian Master has run well but is still a maiden over fences and is qualified for the Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase and that's a route he might go down.

State Man beats Irish Point to win the Champion Hurdle

Unibet Champion Hurdle Lossiemouth She's been very good, and it was unfortunate what happened that day [when she fell in the Irish Champion Hurdle] as it was shaping up to be a good race and then it was a bit of a damp squib as State Man probably just loitered a bit on his own out in front. She started off slow at Christmas [when runner-up to Constitution Hill] but I think that's because in the past 18 months her races have been two-and-a-half-mile events and in the Hatton's Grace it was a crawl and she probably thought she was going to do the same again - she didn't know she was in a fast two-mile race and it took her a bit of time to get into gear. What I liked was that she didn't fade out of it and was doing her best work at the end. She'll be a lot sharper for Cheltenham and the plan for the last two years has been for the Champion Hurdle and I'd imagine that's where she'll go. We still have her in the Mares' Hurdle but at this point in time it's about the Champion Hurdle for her. She likes Cheltenham and that's a huge advantage. It might be a blessing in disguise that [since Kempton] we now know we need to sharpen her up before those two-mile events. The speed is there and we just need to get it out of her. State Man He won the Irish Champion Hurdle but it was sort of a non-event because Lossiemouth fell and he had disappointed at Christmas when Brighterdaysahead was very good and just jumped out and went. She probably caught this fella on the wrong foot on the day. I think he'll be a lot better coming back to Cheltenham - he's a Champion Hurdle winner defending his title. He probably hasn't had the best preparation this year but I'm happy he's in good shape and will give a good account of himself. In the Irish Champion Hurdle, he looked fine in the race and Paul was very happy sitting in behind Lossiemouth. He was lucky he didn't get caught up in that [Lossiemouth fall] when you look at the head on. He was lucky he didn't get an injury as so many times when a horse turns upside down like that they injure the horse coming behind them. He escaped all that and seems in good order. We're hoping he can reproduce his best form, and he will probably need it with the form Constitution Hill is in. BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase Energumene I've been very happy with him and he's in great order. The forecast might be against him as it's supposed to be dry between now and Cheltenham. He'd probably want all the rain he can get. He's 11 years old so it's hard for two-milers to retain that energy over these short trips, however he's doing everything right at home. Come the day, if we happen to get a downpour it will be in his favour. Gaelic Warrior It's still open but I'd say he'll probably take his chance in the Champion Chase. As we've seen with Gaelic Warrior, a bad run at Leopardstown before Cheltenham doesn't mean he can't win as he won the Arkle last year after a dreadful run at the DRF. I was hoping he would improve enough to win at the DRF after his nice run at Christmas but Solness was going to be hard to beat on the day. Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle Mystical Power I think he'd have the stamina and the class for the Stayers' Hurdle. It's a big ask for him on his first time over the trip but he'll take his chance. Ryanair Chase/ Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Fact To File He's got the tactical speed to win a John Durkan, and he goes on nice ground and soft ground as well. At Christmas he ran a nice race [when second to Galopin Des Champs] and in the Irish Gold Cup [when third to Galopin Des Champs] we tried different tactics which I don't think worked - I'd prefer to see him a little bit more positive in a race. He's in the Ryanair and the Gold Cup, no final decision has been made so we'll wait and see what JP [McManus] might like to do with him as he has other runners in those races and will be trying to divide his forces as best to win races, as will we - we'll come to some compromise. I expect him to be able to travel well in his races and he's a tremendous jumper, he has such scope. He's a Gold Cup horse in time, I think. He's a horse with tremendous ability and one I've always liked. There are plenty of big days in him.

Galopin Des Champs on his way to victory

Galopin Des Champs He's in good shape and is doing everything right, the way he's been doing it all year. He likes to get beaten in Punchestown and then comes right. When he gets over a longer trip he just seems to excel over those longer distances and, fingers crossed everything stays right between now and Cheltenham, he must have a great chance of going very close again. The first year [he won the Gold Cup] we were trying to settle him the whole time to get him to relax and jump and race - Paul is able to put him anywhere in a race now. He has such tremendous scope. A couple of the fences at Leopardstown last time he stood a full stride back from them and cleared them. It's very rare to see that in a horse but when you do it's fantastic. Plenty of horses can put in a jump like that but it takes so much out of them and takes their winning chance away, but this fella it doesn't seem to bother. I've always thought that staying chasers reach their peak at nine. They need to be that age to be that mature and have that strength. He got a huge reception at Leopardstown. Paul said he could hear the roar when he put in a tremendous jump at the third last, and the third last is a long way from the grandstand - he said he'd never heard anything like it before. When all the horses lined up behind him coming to the last you think 'which horse is going to beat him?' But he put in another great jump at the last and sprinted up the straight. To do that after making all the running was tremendous and just showed he has exceptional ability and we're lucky to have him here. You could put a five-year-old child up leading him around the yard and he'd look after them. Last year after the parade in Leighlinbridge I thought we might give him about 20 minutes for people to take photos, but he stood there for about an hour and a half - the perfect star. To win three Gold Cups you need so much luck, you need a horse to be sound and get them back right, they've probably got to be able to handle all sorts of ground. You need a lot of things to line up - it's a once in a generation that a horse might get near to doing that. Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Jade De Grugy She came out the other day and won very well and showed her wellbeing. It's not ideal coming back so quickly for a second run of the season, but she has huge ability, and I think we'd have to side with her. Kargese She ran well at Ascot when very keen, but hopefully she'll settle in this race and having that run under the belt will hopefully blow the cobwebs away. She's a high-class mare. She can be her own worst enemy but as she gets older, I think she'll settle, which will be a huge benefit to her. Gala Marceau She was very keen at Warwick last time and did herself no favours when landing on top of the second last. She's sure to improve for that and has form around Cheltenham. Lot of Joy We'll probably look for easier pickings back at home on better ground. Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Maughreen She's a nice-looking type with a lovely pedigree being related to Faugheen. She looked a bit special when winning in Punchestown. My only worry here is that she hasn't got a lot of race experience - just two runs in her life - but she didn't do anything wrong and the mare she beat, Familiar Dreams, came out and won the other day so her form has been franked. It's been tough keeping her right - as you can see from only two runs in the last couple of years - so we're keeping our fingers crossed we can get her there on the day. Her lack of experience might be a telling point. Aurora Vega She won nicely in Fairyhouse the last day. The mares' hurdle at Fairyhouse's Easter meeting might be more her target, but if the ground came up very good at Cheltenham - and I know there's no rain forecast - then she might take up her option. She's in good order. Karoline Banbou She looks like one that I wouldn't be afraid to follow. She's certainly each-way value for anyone who is looking for something rather than the obvious. Other contenders Baby Kate disappointed the last day behind Aurora Vega. The chances are she might wait and find something easier at home. Fancy Girl didn't shine the last day and we'll probably find something for her at home. Karamoja ran well the last day and will possibly take up chance. Kimi de Mai was having her first run over hurdles and ran a cracker when third at Fairyhouse. She's sure to improve and is of each-way value. Kom Tu Voudras hasn't run for us but could take up her option. She's a nice mare and one to keep in the notebook. Magic McColgan is a half-sister to Tornado Flyer and won well the last day so has every chance here. Venusienne is another nice mare who hasn't run for us this season but could go. She's one to stick in your notebook.

Dinoblue is clear over the last

Paul Townend and the ride of the week aboard Absurde