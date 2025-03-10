Willie Mullins Stable Stars at 2025 Cheltenham Festival including Galopin Des Champs

We highlight eight stable stars who are expected to help give Willie Mullins another Cheltenham Festival to remember.
KOPEK DES BORDES (1.20 Cheltenham, Tuesday)
Sensational winner of a typically strong Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out and expected to kick off the meeting in style for his trainer.
MAJBOROUGH (2.00 Cheltenham, Tuesday)
Easy winner of the Irish Arkle when making it two from two over fences. He won the Triumph Hurdle here last year and looks a fantastic prospect.
BALLYBURN (2.00 Cheltenham, Wednesday)
Always considered a potential Gold Cup horse in the making and despite finding Sir Gino too hot to handle at Kempton, he set the record straight last time out. Step up to three miles here could unlock considered improvement and he’s a class act.
GAMEOFINCHES (5.20 Cheltenham, Wednesday)
Has the pedigree and the looks and obviously hugely talented based on his ready debut success at Punchestown in February. Picked up some experience in the point-to-point field and every chance he’s the horse they all have to beat.
FACT TO FILE (3.20 Cheltenham, Thursday)
Won the Brown Advisory in good style here last year and kick-started the current campaign with a fantastic win at Punchestown. Has seemingly had his stamina limitations exposed behind Galopin Des Champs the last twice and this intermediate trip looks absolutely ideal at this stage.
KOPECK DE MEE (2.00 Cheltenham, Friday)
Fascinating French import who won his last three starts for previous connections, including a Listed race. Appears to have been given every chance by the British handicapper ahead of his UK debut.
DINOBLUE (2.40 Cheltenham, Friday)
Six wins and six seconds from 14 starts over fences helps underline her consistency and she beat the boys in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown last season too. Narrowly beaten in this event 12 months ago but looks as good as ever and sets a good standard.
GALOPIN DES CHAMPS (4.00 Cheltenham, Friday)
Brilliant winner of the race at the past two Festivals and a hot favourite to become the first triple Gold Cup hero since Best Mate. Would probably have preferred a wetter build-up to Festival week but he’s versatile in terms of tactics and ground so hard to see any genuine flaws.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.