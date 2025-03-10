Willie Mullins Stable Stars at 2025 Cheltenham Festival including Galopin Des Champs

We highlight eight stable stars who are expected to help give Willie Mullins another Cheltenham Festival to remember.

KOPEK DES BORDES (1.20 Cheltenham, Tuesday) Sensational winner of a typically strong Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out and expected to kick off the meeting in style for his trainer. MAJBOROUGH (2.00 Cheltenham, Tuesday) Easy winner of the Irish Arkle when making it two from two over fences. He won the Triumph Hurdle here last year and looks a fantastic prospect.

BALLYBURN (2.00 Cheltenham, Wednesday) Always considered a potential Gold Cup horse in the making and despite finding Sir Gino too hot to handle at Kempton, he set the record straight last time out. Step up to three miles here could unlock considered improvement and he’s a class act. GAMEOFINCHES (5.20 Cheltenham, Wednesday) Has the pedigree and the looks and obviously hugely talented based on his ready debut success at Punchestown in February. Picked up some experience in the point-to-point field and every chance he’s the horse they all have to beat. FACT TO FILE (3.20 Cheltenham, Thursday) Won the Brown Advisory in good style here last year and kick-started the current campaign with a fantastic win at Punchestown. Has seemingly had his stamina limitations exposed behind Galopin Des Champs the last twice and this intermediate trip looks absolutely ideal at this stage.

