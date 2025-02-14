Willie Mullins Saturday runners: Fairyhouse

Don't miss our star columnist's guide to the Saturday team at Fairyhouse, including a course specialist in the big race.

It's been a very sad week for Irish racing and especially for Closutton. Mikey O’Sullivan was very popular with everyone when coming in two or three times a week to ride out. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and all of his friends.

Fairyhouse 15:25 - I Am Maximus

What a good pointer [to the Aintree Grand National] the Bobbyjo Chase has been over the years. I Am Maximus and Paul Townend head our challenge. He likes the track and the ground and I don't think there's any problem there. 15:25 - Capodanno

Ridden by Mark Walsh, he will have it all to do at these weights but hopefully he will make it into a place. 15:25 - Minella Cocooner

His last win came at Sandown in April and he might prefer better ground. 15:25 - Nick Rockett

Brian Hayes rides and he's well in at the weights compared to a handicap; he might be the one, he's the one that the race conditions suit probably better than Paul's horse (I Am Maximus). He likes Fairyhouse and he will give the favourite most to do. 16:35 - Judicieuse Allen

Three out of the five runners but even that might not be enough to stop the favourite Bioluminescence who looks a cut above these. She likes the track and I'm hoping will go on the ground as well. 16:35 - A Penny A Hundred

She will be helped by all the rain and the tough conditions, she will have her chance.

16:35 - Spindleberry

Spindleberry is the one that might give the favourite most to do but her lack of experience will be a negative on a big track like this although she was second here in a Grade One over hurdles. 17:10 - Arslan

We have an unusual horse here being a Wootton Bassett point-to-pointer but he's a horse that I like and he's a horse I'm looking forward to getting out on the track; a real nice type and as long as he handles this ground, he could be a horse for the future. 17:10 - Kaiser Ball