Willie Mullins Saturday runners: Fairyhouse

It's been a very sad week for Irish racing and especially for Closutton.
Mikey O’Sullivan was very popular with everyone when coming in two or three times a week to ride out.
Our heartfelt condolences go to his family and all of his friends.
Fairyhouse
15:25 - I Am Maximus
What a good pointer [to the Aintree Grand National] the Bobbyjo Chase has been over the years. I Am Maximus and Paul Townend head our challenge. He likes the track and the ground and I don't think there's any problem there.
15:25 - Capodanno
Ridden by Mark Walsh, he will have it all to do at these weights but hopefully he will make it into a place.
15:25 - Minella Cocooner
His last win came at Sandown in April and he might prefer better ground.
15:25 - Nick Rockett
Brian Hayes rides and he's well in at the weights compared to a handicap; he might be the one, he's the one that the race conditions suit probably better than Paul's horse (I Am Maximus). He likes Fairyhouse and he will give the favourite most to do.
16:35 - Judicieuse Allen
Three out of the five runners but even that might not be enough to stop the favourite Bioluminescence who looks a cut above these.
She likes the track and I'm hoping will go on the ground as well.
16:35 - A Penny A Hundred
She will be helped by all the rain and the tough conditions, she will have her chance.
16:35 - Spindleberry
Spindleberry is the one that might give the favourite most to do but her lack of experience will be a negative on a big track like this although she was second here in a Grade One over hurdles.
17:10 - Arslan
We have an unusual horse here being a Wootton Bassett point-to-pointer but he's a horse that I like and he's a horse I'm looking forward to getting out on the track; a real nice type and as long as he handles this ground, he could be a horse for the future.
17:10 - Kaiser Ball
Tom Costello rides his own horse here. He's a very nice type also; two nice prospects in their own rights but there's a shortage of bumpers for older horses and they have to take each other on.
