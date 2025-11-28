Willie Mullins Saturday runners: Exclusive thoughts on Newcastle, Newbury and Fairyhouse team

I’m very happy with how all our top-class runners came out of their races last weekend.

Lossiemouth showed her wellbeing at Punchestown and has been in good form since and all the team who ran in a never-to-be-forgotten John Durkan Chase have come out of it well too.

I’m hoping they can all stay sound for what we hope will be a good season.

Another horse who went up a lot in my estimation was Westport Cove. To win the Grade Two novice chase on that type of ground, having tried to make the running, get headed, then come back again showed that he is maturing and getting stronger. He surprised me by winning on that going which opens a few more doors to him this winter.

Kitzbuhel and Kaid D’Authie ran tremendous races to finish first and second in the beginners’ chase on Saturday. Both are horses to follow and again took the outing well.

Newcastle

14:00 Anzadam