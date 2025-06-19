Willie Mullins Royal Ascot runners: Saturday preview

Saturday 18:10 Sober

He’s been aimed at this race, hopefully he can book-end a good week for OTI who won the Queen Anne with Docklands right at the start of the meeting. We gave this fellow one run over hurdles and he’s showed his wellbeing. If we can bring him back to his best form it puts him in here with a big chance.

Reaching High got locked in on the rail in the Ascot Stakes and Ryan Moore never had a chance to get out. He appeared to finish full of running, beaten only about four lengths, and it looks good for him moving forward from here.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.