Willie Mullins has revealed Recite A Prayer is fine after suffering a fractured eye socket while running loose during the Randox Grand National.

The 80/1 shot was a first ride in the Aintree showpiece for Jack Foley and the duo were one of the first to rise at the opening fence which was ultimately the only obstacle they would jump in unison in the contest. Although Recite A Prayer cleared it perfectly, Cloudy Glen on the eight-year-old’s outer was less proficient, sprawling on landing and crossing the Closutton inmate’s path in the process – subsequently knocking Foley out of the saddle. Recite A Prayer continued to run loose with the remainder of the field until just before Valentine’s on the first circuit where the gelding leapt the inside running rail and made his way to the Aintree infield. “Recite A Prayer fractured his eye socket,” said Mullins on Sunday afternoon.