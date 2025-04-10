Willie Mullins relies on six in Scottish National as 23 line up

The champion trainer had the 1-2-3-5-7 in the Randox Grand National at Aintree last Saturday, juggernauting him into contention for back-to-back trainer's titles in the UK, and he's showing no signs of letting up now.

Mullins won the Scottish National last year with Macdermott and he lines up again along with stablemates Captain Cody, Chosen Witness, Klarc Kent, Olympic Man and Spanish Harlem.

High Class Hero, Loughglynn, O'Moore Park, A Penny A Hundred and Judicieuse Allen are the Mullins horses that don't run.

Lucinda Russell has also decided against running Whistle Stop Tour in the Scottish National, the seven-year-old going for the CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase earlier on the card along with Loughglynn.

That likely leaves Mullins with at least the first two in the betting for the Scottish National, Chosen Witness and Macdermott the market leaders, with stablemates Captain Cody and Olympic Man not far behind.

Click here for updated racecard and free video form