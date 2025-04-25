Willie Mullins readies strong team for Sandown Jump Finale with second British title on the line

Log-in for free with your Sporting Life Plus, ITV7 or Sky Bet account to find out what Willie Mullins is saying about his team of horses heading for Sandown on Saturday.

14:25 Sandown - Appreciate It

He was brought down in the National, too far out to say how he’d have gone but he was going very well. He didn’t have a hard race and trip and ground are both fine for him. 14:25 Sandown - Classic Getaway

He has to leave his run at Cheltenham earlier this month behind him to get involved here. That was disappointing and we need him to improve on that to get in the prize-money. 14:25 Sandown - Gaelic Warrior

If he puts in his form from Aintree he’ll take a lot of beating. He goes there in good form, off the back of a good run and with a bit of luck he should go very close. 14:25 Sandown - Gentleman De Mee

He’s coming back from winning the Topham and we’d expect a really good run out of him. He enjoyed himself at Aintree and has the knack of jumping these downhill fences at Sandown. It puts him in here with a great chance.

15:00 Sandown - Kitzbuhel

He was very keen at Aintree last time and wears a first-time hood here. That form from Liverpool puts him right in here with a great chance and we’re expecting a big run from him. We won’t worry about the trip or ground. 15:35 Sandown - Energumene

This is a top two-mile contest, Jonbon will be very hard to beat and Energumene will have to be right at the top of the game to shake him up. 15:35 Sandown - Il Etait Temps

It’s taken us all the time to get him back, but he seems in great form and it would be great if he can bounce back but he’s more of next year’s horse at this stage. 16:10 Sandown - Grangeclare West

Really had a good run when third in the Grand National where he met the last wrong and ended up making a mistake which ruined any chance he had of winning. It was still a very good performance and if he’s anywhere near that level he has a big chance on Saturday despite top weight. 16:10 Sandown - Minella Cocooner

He ran well in the Grand National, likes this track as he showed when winning the race last year and will handle the ground so he has every chance. 16:10 Sandown - Dancing City

He was a little sore after his fall at Aintree so we’ve had to treat him with kid gloves but he seems to be back to himself now. I hope that fall hasn’t dented his confidence because he was a very confident jumper earlier in the season and if it hasn’t he has a great chance. 16:10 Sandown - High Class Hero

Paul picked him. We’ve decided to come here with the drier conditions than he would have had at Fairyhouse. We had earmarked him for the Irish National. I don’t think the trip will be any problem and with a clear round I’m hoping he’ll gain a nice bit of prize-money.

16:10 Sandown - Lombron

This is a horse with a real nice racing weight and even though it’s his first handicap he has plenty of experience. With a clear round he can go well, and it would be great to see him give Rachael Blackmore a good spin in the race. 16:10 Sandown - Olympic Man

He was very hard on himself in the Scottish Grand National and wears a hood for the first time at Sandown. Johnny Burke, who was second in that race for us, takes the ride and I feel the horse has the ability to win a race like this but Johnny will have to use all his expertise to get him to settle and jump properly. 16:10 Sandown - O'Moore Park

A great run at Cheltenham last time and appeared to like the ground better as we get really into the spring. One last effort from here to gain some prize-money and it could be a big day for Sean O’Keeffe. 16:10 Sandown - Spanish Harlem

A little out the weights and was carried out at Ayr last time but I felt he was running a great race on nicer ground there. He has no weight and maybe better ground will help again. He could be one to spring a surprise. 16:10 Sandown - Chosen Witness

Kevin Sexton rides and he likes the ground. He’s a bit wrong at the weights and I hope he’ll run better than he did at Ayr last time. 16:10 Sandown - Klarc Kent

We’re claiming off him with Kieran Callaghan but it still leaves him out of the weights. But he ran a cracker and jumped well when second in the Scottish National and if that race didn’t take too much out of him he could be another to get into the money.

16:45 Sandown - Bunting

Paul has opted for him as he has all season. Things just haven’t gone right for him and this is his last chance this term but hopefully he can repay the jockey’s faith. 16:45 Sandown - King Alexander

He’s been running well but I just fear the trip might be too short for him, especially on this ground. 16:45 Sandown - Dr Eggman

I thought he ran a great race at Cheltenham last time and maybe a little change of tactics on Saturday will help too and put him up there. 16:45 Sandown - Jump Allen