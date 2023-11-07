Willie Mullins reaction to Melbourne Cup defeats for Vauban and Absurde

Willie Mullins was disappointed with the run of hot-favourite Vauban in the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington.
As Without A Fight stormed to a clear-cut victory Vauban had weakened into 14th under Ryan Moore with stablemate Absurde seventh after both horses had hit the front at various points in the race.
Vauban took things up at the top of the home straight but was quickly headed by his stablemate, ridden by Zac Purton, who in turn weakened in the closing stages.
“I thought Absurde ran a cracker,” Mullins said. “He was in a position to win at one stage in the straight and he didn’t quite see it out, but I thought Vauban was a little disappointing.
“He was beaten too far out for my liking. When I saw him six furlongs out with Ryan having to give him a little niggle, I thought that’s too far out for him to be niggling him.
“He just flattened out and ran very disappointing, but there we are. That’s the nature of this game.
“We’ll bring them back and see how they are. They are dual-purpose horses and we can still mix it with the two of them.
“If either of them had won here they probably wouldn’t jump a hurdle again but now that they didn’t win they’re going to have to pay the penalty.”
Mullins' quest for a first Melbourne Cup success goes on, but he hopes to be back again to have another crack in the future.
“Of course we will if we get a chance,” he told Australia’s racing.com. “It’s a great prize, a great occasion and my owners are still having a good time. If we get one good enough we’ll try again.”
