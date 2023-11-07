Willie Mullins reaction to Melbourne Cup defeats for Vauban and Absurde

As Without A Fight stormed to a clear-cut victory Vauban had weakened into 14th under Ryan Moore with stablemate Absurde seventh after both horses had hit the front at various points in the race.

Vauban took things up at the top of the home straight but was quickly headed by his stablemate, ridden by Zac Purton, who in turn weakened in the closing stages.

“I thought Absurde ran a cracker,” Mullins said. “He was in a position to win at one stage in the straight and he didn’t quite see it out, but I thought Vauban was a little disappointing.

“He was beaten too far out for my liking. When I saw him six furlongs out with Ryan having to give him a little niggle, I thought that’s too far out for him to be niggling him.

“He just flattened out and ran very disappointing, but there we are. That’s the nature of this game.