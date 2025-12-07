The champion trainer was speaking to Racing TV after watching his odds-on favourite box on bravely to be second behind Found A Fifty in Sunday's BAR 1 Betting Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

He pointed to the lack of a recent run as a possible reason for Majborough's rustiness first time back, with the Gordon Elliott-trained winner fighting fit after a couple of outings earlier in the campaign.

Mullins said of the JP McManus-owned Majborough, who was third in the Arkle at Cheltenham and ended last season with a Grade 1 win over two miles at the Punchestown Festival: "I was disappointed that he made mistakes down the back stretch.

"It's his first run... the winner I think had had two runs. And giving the winner 4lb so there's plenty of hope there yet.

"He seems to have lost his confidence, I don't know whether more schooling could do it or maybe out in trip, although I think we're stay where we are (two miles) for the time being.

"We will see, I think this (the first run back) will be a big help for him too. But definitely there's question marks there over his jumping."