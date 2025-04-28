Willie Mullins Punchestown Tuesday runners: Latest column

Check out our star columnist on his team in action on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

15:40 Gaucher

He carries a fair bit of weight but when he gets in the right form on the right ground – and I think it will be beautiful ground at Punchestown – he has every chance in a race like this. 15:40 Hunters Yarn

We decided to give him a confidence booster over hurdles over this shorter trip and hope it will work. 16:15 Irancy

He’s quite a good horse but this is a very tough race. I’d still give him a chance though. 16:15 Karbau

The change in tactics we used at Aintree seemed to suit him better and this will be run at a very fast pace which will suit him too. I think he’s improving still.

16:15 Kopek Des Bordes

He’s been in great shape since winning the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme at Cheltenham and we hope to see another very big run from him at Punchestown. 16:15 Salvator Mundi

I think he’s improving, and the faster pace of this race will be a big help to him. We really don’t know how good he is yet but the favourite is going to be hard to beat. 16:50 Ballyburn

He’s running over three miles again on Tuesday, and I think we need a big change of tactics with him, let him use himself more and enjoy himself more. It will be interesting to see how he reacts. I’d prefer softer ground but usually the ground is very safe at Punchestown and it’s the change of tactics I think can bring about the most improvement in him. 16:50 Champ Kiely

Paul thought the Fairyhouse race would bring on Champ Kiely who didn’t seem to like the loose horse running around in front of him and taking his mind off the job. If Paul is right, he should improve, and we know he’s a good horse so he has every chance. 16:50 Ile Atlantique

He unseated early on in Fairyhouse so we’ve decided to let him take his chance. He appears to be in good form and trip and ground won’t be any problem to him. In fact, three miles might bring about improvement. 16:50 Impaire Et Passe

The addition of cheekpieces at Aintree looked to be a big benefit and I’d also think going the longer distance with the slower pace will suit him. We thought he was a much faster horse but he seems to lose interest when he hasn’t got horses around him. So, in a race like this I think the slower pace will suit and he’s a top-class horse. Anything is possible if Aintree hasn’t left its mark. 16:50 Lecky Watson

He’s been fantastic over fences and I’m looking forward to him running. Sean O’Keeffe gave him a great ride at Cheltenham and if he can do the same again, keep him out of trouble and jumping well, he could have a big chance. He kept things very uncomplicated in the Brown Advisory and if he can do the same here who knows what will happen.

Lecky Watson on his way to winning the Brown Advisory

17:25 Leader Des Bordes

A very nice horse. I don’t think he has the same physical stature as his half-brother Kopek Des Bordes but he’s very nice indeed. He’s one to keep an eye on. 17:25 Maith An Buachaill

By Poet’s Word who is having a fantastic first season with his four-year-olds in the point-to-point fields. Jody is having a great season too and this one goes there with a chance. 17:25 Seabloom

A lovely horse who should make a decent hurdler. He does everything nicely at home and while this might come a little too soon for him, for this prize money, we’ve got to take a chance. 17:25 Wonderful Everyday

A filly by Goliath Du Berlais with a very nice French pedigree. She’s fit enough for the day, but this run will tell us what direction we’re going in afterwards. 18:00 El Fabiolo

He needs to get his confidence back with his jumping in the early part of the race. We know he has the ability but sometimes his jumping lets him down and that’s my worry on a fast track like Punchestown. 18:00 Fact To File