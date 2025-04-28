Willie Mullins Punchestown Tuesday runners: Latest column

Check out our star columnist on his team in action on day one of the Punchestown Festival.
15:40 Gaucher
He carries a fair bit of weight but when he gets in the right form on the right ground – and I think it will be beautiful ground at Punchestown – he has every chance in a race like this.
15:40 Hunters Yarn
We decided to give him a confidence booster over hurdles over this shorter trip and hope it will work.
16:15 Irancy
He’s quite a good horse but this is a very tough race. I’d still give him a chance though.
16:15 Karbau
The change in tactics we used at Aintree seemed to suit him better and this will be run at a very fast pace which will suit him too. I think he’s improving still.
16:15 Kopek Des Bordes
He’s been in great shape since winning the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme at Cheltenham and we hope to see another very big run from him at Punchestown.
16:15 Salvator Mundi
I think he’s improving, and the faster pace of this race will be a big help to him. We really don’t know how good he is yet but the favourite is going to be hard to beat.
16:50 Ballyburn
He’s running over three miles again on Tuesday, and I think we need a big change of tactics with him, let him use himself more and enjoy himself more. It will be interesting to see how he reacts. I’d prefer softer ground but usually the ground is very safe at Punchestown and it’s the change of tactics I think can bring about the most improvement in him.
16:50 Champ Kiely
Paul thought the Fairyhouse race would bring on Champ Kiely who didn’t seem to like the loose horse running around in front of him and taking his mind off the job. If Paul is right, he should improve, and we know he’s a good horse so he has every chance.
16:50 Ile Atlantique
He unseated early on in Fairyhouse so we’ve decided to let him take his chance. He appears to be in good form and trip and ground won’t be any problem to him. In fact, three miles might bring about improvement.
16:50 Impaire Et Passe
The addition of cheekpieces at Aintree looked to be a big benefit and I’d also think going the longer distance with the slower pace will suit him. We thought he was a much faster horse but he seems to lose interest when he hasn’t got horses around him.
So, in a race like this I think the slower pace will suit and he’s a top-class horse. Anything is possible if Aintree hasn’t left its mark.
16:50 Lecky Watson
He’s been fantastic over fences and I’m looking forward to him running. Sean O’Keeffe gave him a great ride at Cheltenham and if he can do the same again, keep him out of trouble and jumping well, he could have a big chance. He kept things very uncomplicated in the Brown Advisory and if he can do the same here who knows what will happen.
17:25 Leader Des Bordes
A very nice horse. I don’t think he has the same physical stature as his half-brother Kopek Des Bordes but he’s very nice indeed. He’s one to keep an eye on.
17:25 Maith An Buachaill
By Poet’s Word who is having a fantastic first season with his four-year-olds in the point-to-point fields. Jody is having a great season too and this one goes there with a chance.
17:25 Seabloom
A lovely horse who should make a decent hurdler. He does everything nicely at home and while this might come a little too soon for him, for this prize money, we’ve got to take a chance.
17:25 Wonderful Everyday
A filly by Goliath Du Berlais with a very nice French pedigree. She’s fit enough for the day, but this run will tell us what direction we’re going in afterwards.
18:00 El Fabiolo
He needs to get his confidence back with his jumping in the early part of the race. We know he has the ability but sometimes his jumping lets him down and that’s my worry on a fast track like Punchestown.
18:00 Fact To File
We’re trying him over the shorter trip just to see how he gets on. It could open a lot of doors to him for next year. He jumps like a two miler; he can be very forward if you let him at his job and I think the ground will be fine. He goes there with a chance, a horse with a lot of ability, and we’ll find out a lot more about him at the trip on Tuesday.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.