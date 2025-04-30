Willie Mullins Punchestown Thursday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Majborough and a highly promising bumper horse form part of the Thursday team at Punchestown - check out the thoughts of the champion trainer.

15:05 Mirazur West

I think he has a good chance in this, he’ll like the ground and he’s happy at the two mile trip too. He was entitled to win at Cork last time and that will hopefully have given him confidence. 15:05 Tullyhill

We’ve been lucky with top weights in handicaps at this end of the season before. He’s strong enough to carry it, the ground will be fine and I’m happy to run him.

Tullyhill in action at Punchestown

16:15 Chart Topper

It will be tough for my two horses in this, I think. Chart Topper is going up in trip after being beaten in a three-runner race at Ayr last time. That could suit. 16:15 C'est Ta Chance

C’est Ta Chance was fourth in a three mile handicap at the same (Ayr) meeting and needs to improve on that. 16:50 Karamoja

She ran well when third behind Aurora Vega at Fairyhouse. It’s tough coming out again so soon but she has a chance of being in the frame again.

16:50 Karoline Banbou

She’s better than she showed at Fairyhouse last time and if back in the form she was in at Cheltenham, she’d have place claims. 17:25 Majborough

With a clear round I’d hope he’d be good enough to win this. We’ll probably change tactics with him a little on Thursday too and that could make a big difference.

Majborough wins the Irish Arkle

18:00 Asterion Forlonge

He ran very well when second to Teahupoo in this race last season. He’s getting towards the end of his career now and if he could reach the frame again, I’d be happy enough. 18:00 Winter Fog

It will be interesting to see how he runs stepping up in trip. He was third in the Champion Hurdle last time and has won over three miles before. 18:35 Dani Donadoni

This race, on the ground, might suit him better than it does my other horse in it. I’m hoping for a big run under Jody Townend. 18:35 Ksar Fatal

He was very impressive when winning on debut at Gowran. This is very different ground for him which is a question mark but I’m very happy to run him. He’s a horse we like.