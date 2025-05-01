Willie Mullins Punchestown Friday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

It's the fourth day of the Punchestown Festival on Friday and our star columnist has a horse-by-horse guide to the Closutton squad.

16:50 Dinoblue

Dinoblue would look hard to beat in this on her Cheltenham win last time. She comes here in good form, and I think she’ll be fine on the ground, Doctor Dino’s usually are. 16:50 Allegorie De Vassy

It was a pity Allegorie De Vassy fell at Cheltenham but you find it hard to see her turning the tables on our other mare from that race. 17:25 Blizzard Of Oz

He’s in good shape but it’s a tough call for him under a big weight with so few runs behind him over fences. 17:25 Lisnagar Fortune

He hasn’t turned out as good as we thought he might over fences but maybe he has a nice handicap mark as a result. 17:25 Sir Argus

We’ve put cheekpieces on him but he’s a horse who is hard to fancy on his recent form. He really needs to improve a lot to feature in a race as competitive as this. 17:25 Western Diego

He has his chance as he likes the track, goes on the ground and we’ve put the hood back on him. He has each-way claims. 17:25 Zenta

She ran well at Fairyhouse last time and a few of our horses have backed up well this week out of that meeting too. She definitely has a chance.

Zenta (left) edges out Bo Zenith

18:05 Belloccio

He likes going right-handed, likes this track and will go on the well-watered ground. He has his chance. 18:05 Final Demand

We were toying with going up to three miles with him but with Jasmin De Vaux in good form we decided to come here. He might want softer ground but it’s been so well watered and we’re happy to run. He has to reverse form with The Yellow Clay from Cheltenham but with a possible change of tactics, I hope he can do so. 18:05 Funiculi Funicula

He’s improving all the time. We’ve got his trip right now after I thought he was better over shorter, and I can see him running well for each-way punters. He’s one to follow for next season. 18:40 Kargese

She’s a good mare who will get the strong gallop she needs, and she’s well entitled to be in the race. If anything happens to the major players, she’ll be there.

Paul Townend is all smiles on Kargese

18:40 State Man

He ran a cracker in the Champion Hurdle before just clipping the last and coming down. That sort of form should see him right in the mix on Friday. He’s been going well at home and I hope he’ll be hard to beat. 19:10 Runcok

His form looks great now after Irancy’s win earlier in the week and his conversion to hurdles from bumpers has seen huge improvement in him. I expect to see more too, I’m very happy with how he’s working at home. 19:40 Eclipse Chaser

He’s probably more a country bumper horse than Punchestown, but we’ll see. 19:40 King Rasko Grey