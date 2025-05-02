Willie Mullins Punchestown Festival runners: Horse-by-horse guide for Saturday

It's the fifth and final day of the Punchestown Festival and our star columnist Willie Mullins has a runner-by-runner guide to the Closutton team.

15:05 Shanbally Kid

We’ve left the blinkers off him on Saturday, I just felt they might make him too keen. He’s gained a lot of experience jumping over shorter trips this season and I’m hoping getting in with this light weight with that experience will be of huge benefit for each-way backers. 15:42 Gala Marceau

I’m hoping she runs a really good race but my main worry is our fillies who ran well at the Easter Festival didn’t back up their good runs this week. They’re inclined to be hard on themselves and maybe this run might come a little bit too soon for her. 15:42 Jade De Grugy

She looks the pick now that Lossiemouth is finished for the season. She loves this track; the trip won’t be a problem to her and I’m hoping she’s good enough.

Jade De Grugy and Paul Townend on their way to winning at Fairyhouse

15:42 Lot Of Joy

If a few of the other fillies don’t turn up at their best, she might roll into the first three. She’s a fresh filly with very good form around this track. We’ve another big team in the four-year-old hurdle but they’re all entitled to run and I think will be top-notch at some stage of their careers. 16:50 Blue Lemons

I think the drying ground will suit him and if he can repeat his Fairyhouse win he’ll be a contender, but the worry is the quick turnaround. 16:50 Larzac

He was very disappointing in Cheltenham; he didn’t look well and I think he looks a lot better now. He’s been acclimatising after coming from France. He might not be sharp enough for these top horses on Saturday, but he’s one to keep an eye on for the future. 16:50 Legionnaire Forez

Danny Gilligan rides for Gigginstown. He missed Cheltenham but is a horse that does nicely at home and will make a nice novice next year. He’s one to keep an eye on. 16:50 Poniros

Has to be on everyone’s radar in this race. I think this track will suit him better than Cheltenham, but we’ll see.

Poniros and Jonjo O'Neill Jr after claiming a shock victory at 100/1 in the Triumph Hurdle

16:50 Sony Bill

He’s had quite a long season with France, Ireland and England. He has all the experience in the world which will always give him a chance. 16:50 Too Bossy For Us

Harry Coben really loved this horse at Cheltenham and put his hand up to ride him again when he saw the declarations for this race. I think he’s a horse to watch. 16:50 Lumiere Du Large

I think she ran way better than her finishing position suggests in the Triumph. This easier right-handed track might suit her too and for each-way punters anything can happen here. 16:50 Murcia

I’d love to see Rachael Blackmore riding a nice winner for us and Murcia could be the one to give her just that on this drying ground. She’s a ground dependant mare and is right in the picture. 16:50 Sainte Lucie

Without a doubt she has huge ability as we saw on New Year’s Eve here at Punchestown. However, she is her own worst enemy and as soon as she learns to settle and race, she’s going to cause a big upset some day. Her temperament is her problem rather than her ability and she’s probably one to watch. 17:25 Hey Sunshine

Paul takes the ride which is a good sign. She goes on the ground and likes the track and will improve dramatically from her run after a break last time.

17:25 Jalila Moriviere

I think she’s a mare that is improving having won nicely for us in Limerick. She’s doing everything right at home and must have an excellent chance. 17:25 Kalix Delabarriere

He might have needed the race the last day, his homework is certainly top notch and the day he gets it all together he’s going to give us a good day out. Unlike some of our four-year-olds, the older horses are backing up their runs from Fairyhouse and he’s one I’d expect to back up with an improved performance. 17:25 Stormbreaker

He’s been hard to follow but hopefully might run a nice race. 18:00 Quantum Boy