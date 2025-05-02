Willie Mullins Punchestown Festival runners: Horse-by-horse guide for Saturday

It's the fifth and final day of the Punchestown Festival and our star columnist Willie Mullins has a runner-by-runner guide to the Closutton team.
15:05 Shanbally Kid
We’ve left the blinkers off him on Saturday, I just felt they might make him too keen. He’s gained a lot of experience jumping over shorter trips this season and I’m hoping getting in with this light weight with that experience will be of huge benefit for each-way backers.
15:42 Gala Marceau
I’m hoping she runs a really good race but my main worry is our fillies who ran well at the Easter Festival didn’t back up their good runs this week. They’re inclined to be hard on themselves and maybe this run might come a little bit too soon for her.
15:42 Jade De Grugy
She looks the pick now that Lossiemouth is finished for the season. She loves this track; the trip won’t be a problem to her and I’m hoping she’s good enough.
15:42 Lot Of Joy
If a few of the other fillies don’t turn up at their best, she might roll into the first three. She’s a fresh filly with very good form around this track.
We’ve another big team in the four-year-old hurdle but they’re all entitled to run and I think will be top-notch at some stage of their careers.
16:50 Blue Lemons
I think the drying ground will suit him and if he can repeat his Fairyhouse win he’ll be a contender, but the worry is the quick turnaround.
16:50 Larzac
He was very disappointing in Cheltenham; he didn’t look well and I think he looks a lot better now. He’s been acclimatising after coming from France. He might not be sharp enough for these top horses on Saturday, but he’s one to keep an eye on for the future.
16:50 Legionnaire Forez
Danny Gilligan rides for Gigginstown. He missed Cheltenham but is a horse that does nicely at home and will make a nice novice next year. He’s one to keep an eye on.
16:50 Poniros
Has to be on everyone’s radar in this race. I think this track will suit him better than Cheltenham, but we’ll see.
16:50 Sony Bill
He’s had quite a long season with France, Ireland and England. He has all the experience in the world which will always give him a chance.
16:50 Too Bossy For Us
Harry Coben really loved this horse at Cheltenham and put his hand up to ride him again when he saw the declarations for this race. I think he’s a horse to watch.
16:50 Lumiere Du Large
I think she ran way better than her finishing position suggests in the Triumph. This easier right-handed track might suit her too and for each-way punters anything can happen here.
16:50 Murcia
I’d love to see Rachael Blackmore riding a nice winner for us and Murcia could be the one to give her just that on this drying ground. She’s a ground dependant mare and is right in the picture.
16:50 Sainte Lucie
Without a doubt she has huge ability as we saw on New Year’s Eve here at Punchestown. However, she is her own worst enemy and as soon as she learns to settle and race, she’s going to cause a big upset some day. Her temperament is her problem rather than her ability and she’s probably one to watch.
17:25 Hey Sunshine
Paul takes the ride which is a good sign. She goes on the ground and likes the track and will improve dramatically from her run after a break last time.
17:25 Jalila Moriviere
I think she’s a mare that is improving having won nicely for us in Limerick. She’s doing everything right at home and must have an excellent chance.
17:25 Kalix Delabarriere
He might have needed the race the last day, his homework is certainly top notch and the day he gets it all together he’s going to give us a good day out. Unlike some of our four-year-olds, the older horses are backing up their runs from Fairyhouse and he’s one I’d expect to back up with an improved performance.
17:25 Stormbreaker
He’s been hard to follow but hopefully might run a nice race.
18:00 Quantum Boy
He was very impressive winning his point-to-point and while he has had his little issues, I think he’s good enough to be the sole representative for Closutton in the bumper and Patrick will be keen to get his name on the winners’ list.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.